Brad Pitt counters Angelina Jolie and denies assaulting his children

This Wednesday (05), Brad Pitt spoke about the accusations of Angelina Jolie. The actress said that the ex assaulted her children during a flight between France and the United States in 2016.

Angelina’s revelation was made in a lawsuit filed against Pitt in response to another legal dispute, in which the actor accused his ex of bad faith in the sale of his share in the couple’s vineyard, Château Miraval, in France. She claimed that the artist strangled one child and punched another in the face.

A representative for Pitt issued a statement to CNN American. In it, the actor called the allegations “completely false”. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new baseless allegations. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but not for the things he didn’t. These new allegations are completely false,” the statement reads.

The former couple, who have been in the process of divorce for five years, have six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 18, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 14. .