Brazil faces Puerto Rico and tries to keep momentum at the World Cup | volleyball

After two victories against favorites for the women’s volleyball world title, Brazil has an underdog ahead. This Thursday, still with the memory of the triumph over Italy, the team enters the court to face Puerto Rico for the second phase of the competition. The rival has little chance in the fight for a place in the quarterfinals. But to keep the momentum going, José Roberto Guimarães’ team wants to avoid any surprises in Rotterdam, Holland. The match is scheduled for 11 am, and will have sportv2 broadcast and real-time coverage of the ge .

With the victory over Italy, Brazil rose to 14 points, in third place in group E of the second phase. At the World Cup, the teams classified in the first stage carried the previous results for this stage. Divided into two groups, the four best teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. A victory over Puerto Rico would leave the Brazilian vacancy on track.

+ Check out the complete table of the Volleyball World Cup

1 of 1 Selection celebrates after victory against Italy – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB National team celebrates after victory against Italy – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

In the first phase, the defeat to Japan took away the invincibility of Brazil. But, by beating China and Italy in sequence, the selection of Zé Roberto gained strength for the sequence of the competition. Now, he tries to maintain the same footprint in the face of a less popular and theoretically weaker rival.

– Biggest trap is contempt. Here, there is none. Puerto Rico qualified and we have to be very careful. Some players work outside of Puerto Rico, in Europe. And it’s a team that has volume. It has an aggressive, blunt serve. The defensive system is interesting. They are players with a certain amount of training. It is a team that we cannot neglect at any time. They have a good volume of play and it bothered Italy a lot, they almost won two sets. We have to be very attentive. And enjoy everything we’ve been doing since the China game, when we evolved.

Best moments: Italy 2 x 3 Brazil for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Puerto Rico, it is true, does not seem to offer so many dangers. The rivals have only two victories in the World Cup, both in the first phase, against Cameroon and Kenya. Even so, Brazil is alert. Macris also emphasizes the importance of winning in straight sets to guarantee a good classification.

– Every game is very important. Regardless of the opponent. We know what we have to do, to build on the court. That’s the most important. It’s one game after another. At this level, there is no weaker opponent. Every game is very difficult, very decisive. We have to do all the studying, all the preparation, and stay focused.

+ “Gabi”: Brazil celebrates the captain’s gala performance

+ Tainara says he lost lucidity against Italy: “I was narrow-minded”

Gabi, the team’s biggest highlight in the victory over Italy, says that Brazil cannot slow down. In the sequence, the selection faces two more dangerous rivals, Holland and Italy. Any stumble would put the achievements of the previous results to the ground.

– We changed our attitude since the game against China. If we keep it, it’s hard to hold on. We have the ability, playing this way, to play equally with all the favorites. We have to keep our feet on the ground, understand that there is still a lot ahead. But emphasize our stance. Regardless of who comes, favorites or not. It’s understanding that if we play with posture, believing and helping each other, understanding what needs to be done, it will be difficult to hold us back.

In Tuesday’s training, Zé Roberto spared the titleholders – only Macris trained. The coach must not promote changes in the team. The selection must be the same that was selected since the match against China, with Tainara in the net exit. The team then must go to the court with Macris, Tainara, Carol, Carol Gattaz, Gabi and Pri Daroit. The libero will be Natinha.

Brazil games in the second phase:

Tuesday – 10/04

12:15 – Italy 2 x 3 Brazil – 25/20, 22/25, 22/25, 25/21 and 17/15

Thursday – 10/06

11am – Brazil vs Puerto Rico

Friday – 10/07

15:15 – Brazil vs Holland