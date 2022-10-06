Brazil will reach Qatar at the top of the FIFA rankings; see what happened to every leader in the World Cups since 94

FIFA announced the updated ranking of teams, and Brazil is the leader. Commanded by Tite will have ‘curse’ to break in Qatar

In a disclosure made this Thursday (6), FIFA updated the ranking of national teams. And the Brazilian Team will go to world Cup in the lead shot after opening an advantage over the Belgiumrunner-up.

Brazil is the only nation to go to all the World Cups and is looking to win the sixth championship in the tournament next month in Qatar.

those commanded by Titus won their two friendlies in September – against Ghana and Tunisia – while Belgium lost to Netherlands in one of their two games at Uefa Nations League.

THE Argentina ranked third and the 2018 World Cup champion, Franceremained in fourth place.

THE Italy moved up one spot to sixth, and is the highest ranked team that did not qualify for the World Cup. THE Spain fell a place for the 7th place, with Holland, Portugal and Denmark unchanged to complete the top-10.

See the top 10 below:

– Brazil – 1,841.3 points – Belgium – 1,816.7 points – Argentina – 1,773.88 points – France – 1,759.78 points – England – 1,728.47 points – Italy – 1,726.14 points – Spain – 1,715.22 points – Netherlands – 1,694.51 points – Portugal – 1,676.56 points – Denmark – 1,666.57 points

‘Curse’ since 1994

With the first place in the ranking assured, the Brazil will have a ‘curse’ to break in Qatar that he himself holds the feat. Since 1994, in the edition of the World Cup in the United States, a team that reaches the World Cup at the top of the FIFA rankings has not won the competition..

In the following editions, Brazil (1998), France (2002), Brazil (2006), Brazil (2010), Spain (2014) and Germany (2018) reached the top of the entity’s ranking. However, they were unable to confirm the favoritism and lift the champion trophy.

In 1998, Brazil reached the top of the ranking and the winner was France, 18th. In 2002, the French, at the top, were only 28th. Brazil, runner-up, took the title. In 2006, again, the Canarinho team came in first. However, he finished the Cup in 5th. Italy, 13th in the FIFA ranking, won the tetra.

In South Africa, again, Brazil was at the top of the FIFA rankings. However, he finished the World Cup in 6th. Spain, 2nd on the list, was the champion.

In 2014, the Spaniards reached the top, but they still fell in the group stage and ended the tournament in 23rd position. The champion was Germany, 2nd in the ranking.

In 2018, in Russia, Germany reached the top of the FIFA table. But, like Spain in 2014, it was in the group stage (22nd place). The champion was France, which occupied the 7th place in the ranking.