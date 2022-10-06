Cat with almost 48 cm in height enters Guinness as the largest in the world

A cat measuring 47.83 centimeters has gone down in history as the world’s tallest living domestic feline, according to the Guinness Book of Records. Fenrir is of the Savannah race and lives with physician William John. Powers, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, in the United States. His title was confirmed last Friday (30), after analysis of a measurement carried out on January 29, 2021.

Fenrir is just 2 years and 10 months old and won the title of tallest cat in the world after the death of his brother, Arcturus, who measured 48.4 centimeters.

“Arcturus died in a tragic house fire five years ago shortly after obtaining the title, and his parents, Dream and Myst, were unable to have any more kittens after that until approximately two years later when Myst unexpectedly became pregnant again.” Powers told Guinness.

It was then that Fenrir and Corvus were born. The two were adopted by the doctor, who has taken care of several felines over the years.

Fenrir is only 2 years and 10 months and 47.83 centimeters. Image: Publicity/Guinness

“I kept a growth chart of both cats, and Fen was very close to Arc throughout his childhood,” reports Powers.

Currently, Fenrir “works” as a therapy cat for HIV patients. “He roams around the office getting people’s pets, napping on exam room tables and begging for treats,” says the owner, who called the cat a “lovely fool”.

The Savannah breed results from a cross between a domestic cat and a Serval, a medium-sized, large-eared wild African cat. Fenrir is of a second generation offspring. His grandfather, named Kongo, was a Serval.