Cemetery in NY breeds bees between graves and already sells its own honey

Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, has found an unusual way to take advantage of its expansive green space — and earn extra income: The site has installed an apiary there and raises bees that produce “household” honey.

Named “Sweet Hereafter” or the “Sweet Porvir”, the product is in its third year of production and is the result of the initiative of one of the cemetery’s regulars, David Larson, according to information from Food and Wine magazine.

Larson’s breakthrough began with a visit to the chapel on the grounds, when the social media administrator and former Kansas City resident took a good look at the arboretum’s nearly 200 hectares of green space and realized that this would be the ideal place to set up an apiary.

When talking to employees of Green-Wood, he discovered quite a coincidence: the possibility of cultivating bees was already on the radar of the cemetery administration, which maintains ecological initiatives in the large green areas.

Green-Wood bees work hard at the cemetery in Brooklyn Image: Publicity/Green-Wood Cemetery

Welcome, his proposal ended up becoming an invitation for him, who had already cultivated bees in Missouri, to start running the project in Brooklyn. And the result was positive: the pots sold at the cemetery itself gained a loyal clientele in the city — and even those who come from outside in search of the “macabro” sweet.

“Everyone loves local honey, but they especially love the fact that it has a unique origin, being a graveyard honey is [um fator] important as a gift item,” Green-Wood’s public engagement manager, John Connolly, explained to the publication.

Green-Wood Cemetery in New York City, USA Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

The seven hives that produce the unique honey are located at the foot of a willow tree, on the shores of an icy lake on the site. Larson visits his bees on Sundays every 15 days to make sure everything goes well.

“They couldn’t be sweeter. They hardly ever bite me. And I don’t even wear coveralls half the time. Although they can be temperamental animals, and if it’s rained recently or is about to rain, they can be pretty grumpy.”

Part of the Green-Wood apiary’s proposal is to help restore the city’s native bee population, which has been affected by urbanization. In addition, they help to keep the place green.

“We want to be very good guardians of this huge green space in the middle of the city. Having bees is part of that, because they are great pollinators for our flowers and trees. They are an important part of a healthy ecosystem.”

The flavors of honey vary according to the more than 8,000 trees from which bees choose to extract their nectar, depending on the season. In common, at all times of the year, is a minty note, due to the abundant linden on the lawn.

Despite selling five and a half sponsorship shares (each for US$ 500 or R$ 2,600) of the apiary, in addition to the honey jars, all the income goes to the maintenance of the bees, which still do not make a profit. However, the cemetery duo estimate that the situation could soon change. Last season, Green-Wood produced almost 100 kg of honey.