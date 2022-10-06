Check out 10 movie sagas that became classics

Photo 1 of 10 – Indiana Jones (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – The Chronicles of Narnia (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – The Lord of the Rings (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Harry Potter (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 10 – Twilight (Photo: Publicity) Photo 6 of 10 – Back to the Future (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – The Hunger Games (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – Terminator (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – Star Wars (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – Maze Runner (Photo: Disclosure)

Cinema brings the most incredible stories to life, and some of these productions have managed to win over a loyal audience. The famous movie sagas are works that had sequels on the screens, and showed people a fascinating reality.

Always counting on involving scripts, strong actors and many special effects, these productions broke box office records and showed the full potential of this market. Audiences were fascinated by the plot, and many became truly involved with the plot. Some of these titles marked the hearts of a generation.

Knowing this, and to highlight these good productions, we decided to separate a list of 10 movie sagas that have become movie classics. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

