Check out the entire line of the trs model launched by Corinthians this Thursday

Corinthians officially launched its third shirt for the 2022/23 season. The uniform continues to honor the “golden year” of 2012 and specifically the conquest of the World Cup in Japan. The piece will be used for the first time this Saturday, against Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena – buy it here.

In addition to the shirt, as usual, Nike and Corinthians launched a whole collection inspired by the season three model. On the sporting goods supplier’s website, it is possible to find more than one t-shirt, jacket and pants option. O My Helm separated everything below.

Check out the entire line launched by Nike along with the new Corinthians shirt

Nike Corinthians III 2022/23 Men’s Pro Fan Jersey

Disclosure / Nike

The main model, the number three jersey, is being sold for R$ 249.99. This is the male model, a fan.

Nike Corinthians III 2022/23 Torcedora Pro Women’s Jersey

Disclosure / Nike

The main model, launched this Thursday, but for Corinthians fans. The women’s option is being sold for the same price as the men’s: R$ 249.99.

Nike Corinthians III 2022/23 Pro Fan Kids Jersey

Disclosure / Nike

The new shirt is also being sold in the children’s model. In sizes from PP to XL, the model costs R$ 229.99.

Nike Corinthians Academy Repel Children’s Jacket

Disclosure / Nike

Jacket from the children’s line inspired by the new shirt three model. A sleek fit works with moisture-wicking fabric to help wick sweat away from your skin when your workout heats up. This product is 100% made with polyester fibers. The value is R$ 449.99.

Men’s Nike Corinthians Voice T-Shirt

Disclosure / Nike

The Corinthians T-Shirt combines team pride with lightweight cotton for long-lasting, breathable comfort. The sale value on Nike’s website is R$ 249.99.

Men’s Nike Corinthians Fleece Pants

Disclosure / Nike

Corinthians pants combine team details with soft fleece to keep you warm and comfortable while you show your pride. The piece is sold for R$ 349.99 on the Nike website.

Nike Corinthians Swoosh T-Shirt

Disclosure / Nike

T-shirt in beige color. Proud print in soft fabric so you can represent your favorite team in comfort, whether you’re cheering in the stadium or connecting with fans on the street.

Male: BRL 199.99

Female: BRL 199.99

Children: BRL 179.99

Nike Corinthians Ignite T-Shirt

Disclosure / Nike

Black T-shirt with the beige symbol. Made from soft cotton for all-day comfort. On the Nike website, there is the men’s model (sold for R$ 249.99) and the children’s model (sold for R$ 199.99).

See more at: Corinthians shirt.