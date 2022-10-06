Check out the movies coming to theaters







Photo: Publicity / Sony Pictures / Modern Popcorn

The new animation of “Adventures of Tadeo” has the biggest opening of the week, with launch in about 800 rooms. But the circuit also highlights the acclaimed thriller “Death, Death, Death”, the national production “Os Suburbans”, the gay comedy “More than Friends, Friends” and the star-studded cast of “Amsterdam”.

The program is completed with two Brazilian documentaries and a religious film. Check out below all the titles that hit theaters this Thursday (6/10)

| THE ADVENTURES OF TADEO AND THE EMERALD TABLE |

The third animation in the franchise features Tadeo, the Spanish Indiana Jones, accidentally unleashing an ancient spell, which endangers the lives of his friends – among them, the Mummy from the first film, who now has a girlfriend. The adventures range from the pyramids of Mexico to the pyramids of Egypt, without forgetting the pyramid in Paris (in front of the Louvre Museum).

Like the previous ones, the new film is directed by Enrique Gato, creator of Tadeo Jones, who revealed it for the first time in 2006 in a Spanish animated short. The character, a former construction worker who dreamed of becoming an adventurous archaeologist, is very friendly and his animations are very well done, with enough action to satisfy fans, if not Indiana Jones, at least Tintin, the most famous comic book adventurer in the world. Europe.

| DEATH, DEATH, DEATH |

One of the best thrillers of the year, with 86% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, it stands out for its good cast and smart script, which creates an engaging “who killed”. The plot features Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate You Sow”) and Maria Bakalova (the daughter of “Borat 2”) as a couple, who arrive at an isolated mansion to have fun with a group of influencers. When boredom sets in, someone suggests a game, in which one person would pretend to be a murderer while the others hide. The problem is, when a storm turns off the lights, dead bodies start to appear. An assassin is really among them.

The film is directed by Dutch actress Halina Reijn (“Instinct”) and its cast also includes Pete Davidson (“The Suicide Squad”), Myha’la Herrold (“Industry”), Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), Chase Sui Wonders (“Generation”) and Lee Pace (“Guardians of the Galaxy”).

| AMSTERDAM |

David O. Russell’s films, Oscar-nominated for “The Wrestler” (2010), “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013), usually have a great cast. This period production set in the 1930s is no different.

Christian Bale (“Thor”), John David Washington (“Tenet”) and Margot Robbie (“The Suicide Squad”) star in the film as two soldiers and a nurse, who bonded during World War I and became see themselves framed in a murder. And to prove their innocence, they end up getting involved with a variety of characters, all played by celebrities – such as Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Zoe Saldana (“Avengers: Endgame”), Rami Malek (“007 – No Time to Die”), Chris Rock (“Spiral”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”), Andrea Riseborough (“Oblivion”), Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Old Guard”) , Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Mike Myers (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”) and even singer Taylor Swift (“Cats”).

But don’t get your hopes up too high. Despite the comedy tone of the production, the story leads the protagonists in a suspenseful mystery, which revolves around a great historical conspiracy, but makes little sense. American critics found it disappointing, to the point that the film only got a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

| MORE THAN FRIENDS, FRIENDS |

The first openly gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio tries to demonstrate that the genre differs a lot from heterosexual stereotypes, it just doesn’t. In the plot, Billy Eichner (“American Horror Story”), who is also the author of the story, lives a 40-year-old gay and cynical podcaster, who despite his bitter vision about love, begins to relate to a handsome man, played by Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”). Both are suspicious of stable relationships, but even so, they continue to see each other.

The direction is by Nicholas Stoller, known for several successful comedies, such as “Love Hangover”, “Neighbors” and even the animation “Storks: The Story They Didn’t Tell You”.

| THE SUBURBAN |

The film in the Multishow series of the same name features Rodrigo Sant’anna in one of his rare roles without a female costume. In the plot, Jefinho does everything to find success as a singer in a pagode band. Having to divide himself between cleaning a record label owner’s swimming pool, having a torrid affair with his wife, being involved in a scam and still about to become a dad, he needs to find time to compose the song that will definitely boost his musical career. – the instant hit “Xavasca Guerreira”.

Debut in the direction of features by Luciano Sabino, director of the series, the comedy also includes in its cast Babu Santana and Carla Cristina Cardoso.

| THE SAINT OF ALL – THE LIFE AND MISSION OF SAINT ANTÔNIO MARIA CLARET |

The biographical drama tells the story of Spanish Archbishop Antonio María Claret, founder of the Claretian Missionaries in the 19th century, who was canonized as a saint by Pope Pius XII in 1950. The film is directed by Pablo Moreno, an expert in period Catholic films – such as ” Luz de Soledad” and “Poveda”, other biographies of religious, unpublished in Brazil.

| WHILE WE ARE HERE |

In new “Notes Flanantes”, director Clarissa Campolina joins Luiz Pretti (“O Último Trago”) to present poetic records about a city, now New York. The film walks through sets with narration by two immigrants, an illegal Brazilian and a newly arrived Lebanese.

| MINING |

Documentary filmmaker Lucas Bambozzi (“On the Other Side of Rio”) accompanies geographer Camila back to her homeland in Minas Gerais, after her city’s river was contaminated by Brazil’s biggest environmental crime, caused by a transnational mining company. The images show the devastation of the mud that reached the river, swept away villages and took lives in a trail of death and destruction, leaving only the mourning of families who lost loved ones, the resistance movements and the revolt of the abandoned people.

