Chilean President’s Companion Empties Power from Own First Lady’s Office | World

Irina Karamanos, the companion of Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric, will abdicate the functions that the first lady has in the country and move to functions for professionals appointed by ministers. She made the announcement on Wednesday (5).

During the campaign, Karamanos, 32, advocated a recast of the role of first lady.

However, when Boric took over the government in March of this year, she held the position, although she changed her name (a new institution with ministerial powers called the Cabinet Irina Karamanos was created to replace the functions of first lady).

On that occasion, she was criticized by the opposition and also by Chilean feminists.

Currently, the post of first lady comes with the presidency of six foundations. She left one of them, and will gradually hand over the leadership of the other five foundations to the ministries.

The first position she left was that of president of Fundação Integra, which is in charge of managing 1,200 kindergartens and kindergarten schools.

The complete overhaul of the position will be completed by the end of the year.

Karamanos’ press office said she will step down as president of the foundations, but will continue with activities as a companion to the president – for example, on official trips or other ceremonies.

The post of First Lady is not regulated in Chile. Traditionally, the first lady is unpaid, but manages a multimillion-dollar budget and has an office in the presidential palace of La Moneda.

A partner of Boric since 2019, of Greek and German descent, Karamanos studied at the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, and is a member of the Feminist Front of the ruling Social Convergence party.