Close to goodbye? São Paulo maintains plans for Rogério Ceni, but awaits moves from the coach | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni has made recent statements in which he leaves in doubt his permanence in São Paulo for the next season.

In one of them, he said, on the eve of the Copa Sudamericana final, that he depended on titles to remain in office. After the defeat to Independiente del Valle on Saturday, he stated that he needs to analyze the situation and cited the next two games for São Paulo as a time to do so.

The first of these duels is this Thursday, in Belo Horizonte, against América-MG, for the 30th round of the Brazilian.

The sequence cited by Ceni is not for nothing. América-MG is in eighth place, with 42 points. Then, on Sunday, they receive Botafogo, who have 37 points, the same tricolor score.

They are two direct rivals in São Paulo’s search for a spot in next year’s Libertadores, which should extend to eighth place in the Brazilian this year.

If he finishes this period well placed, there will be a chance to play in the continental tournament. Two defeats, however, can bury this mission. Ceni’s permanence goes through this.

The situation draws attention, as the coach renewed his contract with the club, in July, until the end of 2023. The extension was celebrated and has been used by top hats to demonstrate that they are not subject to sudden changes, as they repeat that the signing was made on the eve of a confrontation with Palmeiras, for the Copa do Brasil, in which the rival was favorite – São Paulo passed.

People who know the tricolor coach interpret the statements in two ways: an exhaustion with work, full of difficulties due to financial limitations, a cast with few options and injuries in sequence, and also as a pressure for the board not to cut investments for the year next.

In an outburst about a month ago, Ceni said he would waive his severance pay if he lost the Sudamericana and the board wanted to fire him.

Among top hats, the discourse is unified: nothing has changed.

Leaders repeat about the renovation at an unexpected moment and that the desire is to maintain the work for 2023.

The squad should have changes, as some players have a contract until the end of the year and are due to leave, most of them veterans who are not starters. Cases of Miranda, Eder and Rafinha, for example.

The board has said that it intends to reduce the tricolor payroll, which will be facilitated with the departure of athletes at the end of the bond. In addition, to ge, in August, president Julio Casares declared that he intends to make occasional signings and that the players who arrived in the middle of this season are already part of the planning for 2023.

There are, among the athletes recently hired, players who were being charged by Ceni, such as a defender (Ferraresi), forwards (Bustos and Marcos Guilherme) and a midfielder (Galoppo).

Competitive, Ceni should calm down if he has a team with the prospect of playing for titles; in 2022, he led São Paulo to two finals (Paulista and Copa Sudamericana), but did not lift cups.

