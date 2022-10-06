Coach says what makes Cristiano Ronaldo ‘upset’ at United and sends message to Guardiola after being thrashed by City

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag assured that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at the club and ‘thanked’ Manchester City for the rout in the derby: ‘Thanks for the lesson’

Erik ten Hag assured that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy in Manchester Unitedeven after the information that the player can leave the club in the January transfer window due to lack of game time.

The Portuguese was only among the reserves and did not go to the field in 6-3 thrashing against Manchester Cityon Sunday.

The Dutch coach admitted after the match that he resisted the temptation to use the ace in the derby ‘out of respect for his career’.

Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo is “upset” when he doesn’t play, but that there is a “good atmosphere” at Old Trafford.

“I didn’t use it out of respect. It has nothing to do with what is happening on the market in January or next year.” “I don’t see you being unhappy. He’s happy, training well. Everyone is training well, there is a good atmosphere. He wasn’t happy that he didn’t play on Sunday, but that wasn’t the case.”

“It’s about your mood when you’re around. It is happy. Of course, he wants to play, he gets upset when he’s not playing.”

Still on the hard defeat in the derby, Ten Hag ‘thanked’ City and coach Pep Guardiola for ‘teaching United a lesson’. The Red Devils went to the locker room at half-time with the score pointing 4-0 to the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

The Dutchman said the 6-3 rout served as a reality check after good victories against Liverpool and Arsenal, and insisted he expected an answer when the team traveled to Cyprus to face the Omoniafor the Europa League, On thursday. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

“We know we have to step up [o trabalho]. So thanks Pep and City for the lesson. We’ll have to understand. When you’re in the process [de construção], it has not only the positive side. You will have setbacks.”

“We have to accept that, but we cannot accept our performance. That was unacceptable.”

Cristiano Ronaldo trained this Wednesday in Carrington and is part of the squad that will travel to Cyprus. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were the casualties and should be missing in the Europa League match.