Community movie already has a genius cameo opportunity » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

O Community film has the perfect opportunity for a genius cameo. With the announcement that Peacock has commissioned a film based on the comedy, Community finally, actually, it will have six seasons and a movie. Returning alongside series creator Dan Harmon are original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. However, in addition to the main cast, there is still room for an extra exciting appearance.

Despite this exciting announcement for fans of the cult series, many details of the Community film has not yet been announced. For example, the director was not revealed to the public at the time of writing. Confirmation of participation (or lack thereof) of other members of the main Community The cast, who departed before the season six finale, such as Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), Yvette Nicole Brown and the controversial Chevy Chase, is yet to be confirmed.

Before the announcement of Community film, during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, the Community cast (without Chevy Chase) reunited for an online reading of Season 5, Episode 4 “Cooperative Polygraphy.” It was as a result of this special episode that the community film now has the option of an amazing appearance. Filling in that episode’s guest star, Walton Goggins, was the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. Now how Community movie officially in the works at Peacock, the project has the perfect opportunity to invite him back for a cameo.

Community has a history of fantastic appearances by a variety of celebrities and actors entering Greendale Community College. Highlights include LeVar Burton freaking out reading rainbow super fan Troy, Jeff’s insecurity about Josh Holloway’s attractive cowboy persona in the second paintball game, and Brie Larson almost single-handedly justifying the “Gas Leak“the year it was Community Season 4 with her appearance as Abed’s love interest Rachel. Pedro Pascal being part of the Community The movie would be a wonderful continuation of that tradition, especially with how memorable its appearance was, through its hilarious dead and broken character during its frozen sperm legacy to the other characters.

Pedro Pascal in special participation in the Community The movie would also make fantastic fan service, especially if other characters aren’t present. It’s extremely unlikely that Chevy Chase will return, both because of his off-screen behavior on set and the death of his character, Pierce, in Season 5. Unfortunately, it is also not certain that Donald Glover will return as Troy Barnes, as he was offered the opportunity to return to Community in its final season and declined that offer. The return of Pedro Pascal for a cameo would therefore help to soften the blow for several original cast members who did not return to the show. Community movie.