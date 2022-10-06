COP27: Coca-Cola sponsorship of the environmental summit generates wave of criticism

Climate activists are “bewildered” by Egypt’s decision to have Coca-Cola sponsor this year’s United Nations climate change conference.

They told the BBC that the deal hurts negotiations, as most plastics in packaging are made from fossil fuels.

Coca-Cola said, for its part, that it “shares the goal of eliminating waste and values ​​efforts to raise awareness.”

Egypt will host this year’s edition of the UN climate conference, COP27, which will take place in November in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

