Copa do Brasil: Flamengo announces ticket sales for the first leg against Corinthians | Flamengo

Flamengo released information about ticket sales for the first leg against Corinthians, for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The marketing for the red-blacks will be at 14:00 on Thursday (06).

Tickets will be R$ 400 (full) and R$ 200 (half). Half-price tickets correspond to 40% of the total charge and, if they run out, all other purchases will be for the full price.

Corinthians is in charge of the field, but, in this match, the sale will be made on Flamengo’s partner website. There will be no priority and the sale will be open to all audiences at the same time – whether a member-supporter or general public.

The entrance fee was agreed between the boards. Tickets for Setor Sul will also be R$ 400 for Corinthians fans. By law, you cannot charge different amounts in the same sector.

Corinthians, which was uncomfortable with the price for visitors in the final of the Copa do Brasil, will subsidize R$310 per ticket for its fans at Maracanã.

In addition, it will be necessary to exchange tickets, but Flamengo has not yet confirmed the points for the withdrawal of tickets. The announcement will be made in the next few days. The access of the red-black crowd will be through the visitor’s gate – PORTÃO G.

Ticket exchange procedure (purchase holder documentation):

– Original document with photo and CPF;

– Printed and signed purchase voucher;

– Document proving the benefit of purchasing a half-price ticket (if any). For more information on half price, check out the official sales website.

