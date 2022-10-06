Corinthians intensifies search for a side that is a treasure for Guarani

The possibility of left-back Matheus Bidu defending the Corinthians next season has increased in recent days. That’s because Cruzeiro signaled that it should not buy the athlete, who belongs to Guarani.

Timão was waiting for Cruzeiro’s stance to define the new steps in the negotiation. The alvinegro club has not yet formalized a proposal to the player, but has been talking to his staff for some time.

The attitude of the Corinthians board was to avoid getting on a collision course with the management of the Minas Gerais team, mainly because of the good relationship that the white-and-white club has with Ronaldo, Raposa’s main shareholder. Another issue was the caution not to enter the auction.

The first step has already been taken by Timão, which is to approach the athlete, who, according to information obtained by the L!, has the desire to defend the Parque São Jorge team next season. Now, the mission will be to negotiate with the Guarani board, which sees Bidu as a great asset for profit and has defined the price they want for the player: R$ 10 million, for 60% of the economic rights.

The information on the values ​​was initially published by ‘Goal Brasil’ and confirmed by THROW!.

The idea at Corinthians is to try to negotiate to reduce the value or increase the percentage of rights, since the hiring of Matheus Bidu pleases the alvinegro club precisely because of the resale potential that the side has in the future. The player is 23 years old.

Another factor that pleases the Corinthians is the consistency of the athlete, who has been regular since he appeared in football in Campinas.

This year, Bidu played 36 games, having scored two goals and given three assists with the Cruzeiro shirt. In 2021, playing for Guarani, there were 45 games with four goals and five assists. In the previous season, also for Bugre, Matheus entered the field 41 times, scored four goals and provided three assists.