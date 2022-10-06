Corinthians vs Flamengo: ticket information for the Copa do Brasil first leg

Next Wednesday (12), at 21:45, Flamengo and Corinthians will play the first match of the big decision of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The two teams face each other at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and ticket sales start this Thursday. Friday (06), at 14:00, for the red-black crowd.



Despite the fact that the São Paulo team will be in charge, exceptionally in this match, the sale to the red-blacks will be carried out on the website flamengo.superingresso.com.br, Mais Querido’s sales partner. The limit will be one purchase per CPF/Registration.



Values:

Whole – BRL 400.00

Half price – R$200.00

*Half-price tickets correspond to 40% of the total charge and, if they are sold out, other purchases must be made in full.



Sales opening hours:

10/06 (2 pm) – all audiences (Flamengo).



As Flamengo is not responsible for organizing the event, it will not be possible to access the stadium with a member-supporter ticket, that is, the use of a physical ticket on the day of the match will be mandatory. Also, there will be no freebies in this game.



Ticket exchange procedure (purchase holder documentation):

– Original document with photo and CPF;

– Printed and signed purchase voucher;

– Document proving the benefit of purchasing a half-price ticket (if any). For more information on half price, check out the official sales website.

Exchange points: will be informed shortly.



The access for Flamengo fans will be through the visitor’s gate – PORTÃO G.