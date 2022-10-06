Did you know that it is possible to have RG, CPF, Voter’s Title and CNH on your cell phone?

The digital age has brought several advantages to all of us, and one of them is the digital version of the documents we use the most, such as CPF, CNH, Voter Registration and others. Best of all, these documentations are available for most cell phones in just a few steps. See here how to have digital documents on the cellphone.

How to make digital documents?

Currently, the vast majority of documentation is already available on the cell phones of most Brazilians. These will serve as a certified copy to guarantee the optimization of the time of citizens who always need to have all documents at hand. Now, see here what options are available and how to guarantee them on your cell phone.

driver’s license

The National Transit Wallet is now available in the digital version for all users who have the new CNH model! It is a certified copy that will be used for presentation in cases of Blitz or any other verification by the regulatory bodies. That’s because it has a QR Code that guarantees authenticity even offline.

E-Title

Another document that is already available to the vast majority of Brazilians is the E-Título, which is the digital version of the Voter’s Title. In this case, the E-Título app is available free of charge for Android and iOS devices and will also be used as an official document with photo when going to vote.

Work Card

In addition, we also have the Digital Wallet that guarantees the safety of citizens with the protection of registrations in case of theft. Like the others, the Digital Work Portfolio is also available for free download.

Digital ID

Finally, we have the General Registry, the RG, which is available to all Brazilians who have made the New RG. In this case, the new version of the official photo document guarantees the possibility of downloading the virtual version that will serve as a certified copy. In addition, the RG brings with it the CPF number, in order to also ensure the verification of this documentation.