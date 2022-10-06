Direct confrontations gain weight in the decisive final straight of Serie B; see each candidate’s path | Brazilian series b

With five rounds to go in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, eight teams are counting with an eye on access to the first division of 2023. According to the projections of the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Gremio, Bahia, Vasco, Sport, Ituano, Sampaio Corrêa, Criciúma and Londrina fight for the remaining three spots in the G-4. Cruzeiro won the title early.
The competition table predicts a series of direct confrontations in the final stretch. Over the remaining five rounds, there will be 11 duels between teams still seeking access.
Vasco and Criciúma face each other for the 36th round of Serie B — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG
In fourth place, Vasco won again last Tuesday and opened a gap of three points in relation to fifth place. In the final stretch, he will have four direct rivals ahead: Sport, Criciúma, Sampaio Corrêa and Ituano.
With five rounds up for grabs, Ituano and Londrina will also have four competitors on the other side. Sampaio Corrêa, with 48 points added, will have three direct rivals, while Criciúma, Sport and Grêmio will face two. Bahia has only one match (check the path of each candidate in the table below).
Final stretch for competitors to access Serie B
|clubs
|34th round
|35th round
|36th round
|37th round
|38th round
|Guild
|Londoner
|Bahia
|Nautical
|tombense
|brusque
|Bahia
|brusque
|Guild
|new village
|Guarani
|CRB
|Vasco
|Novorizontino
|sport
|Criciúma
|Sampaio Correa
|Ituano
|sport
|cruise
|Vasco
|Londoner
|factory worker
|new village
|Ituano
|Guarani
|Criciúma
|Sampaio Correa
|Londoner
|Vasco
|Sampaio Correa
|CSA
|Chapecoense
|Ituano
|Vasco
|Londoner
|Criciúma
|Nautical
|Ituano
|Vasco
|black Bridge
|tombense
|Londoner
|Guild
|CSA
|sport
|Ituano
|Sampaio Correa
In the last round, the Vasco beat Operário and raised the chances of returning to the elite to 70%. In probability, the main competitor of the Rio de Janeiro team is Sport, with 22%, according to Infobola.
Despite the stumble against Novorizontino and the recent record – just one win in the last six games – Bahia remains firm in the classification group and has good chances of returning to the elite (86%).
Bahia and Grêmio fight for access in Serie B — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
The first candidate for access to enter the field in the round is Criciúma. Tigre welcomes Náutico this Friday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Heriberto Hülse stadium.