Draw with Inter at Maracanã, fans want Varela and the main news from Flamengo

9:51 am – CONMEBOL releases ticket load for general public for Libertadores final

Flamengo and Athletico-PR will play the Libertadores final on October 29, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil. For the big decision, Conmebol released a new load of tickets on its official sales website for the general public. Click here to learn more.

10:19 am – Corinthians will have ‘reinforcements’ against Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

A week before the first match of the Copa do Brasil final, Corinthians will have the return of two important players. Coach Vítor Pereira said at a press conference that Maycon and Rafael Ramos should be available at the weekend, with an eye on the game against Flamengo. Click here to learn more.

13:17 – Leader explains quote about SAF do Flamengo and says: ‘Totally against’

Recently, the news emerged that the billionaire owner of PSG, who is negotiating with Atlético-MG, would have been interested in buying Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) from Flamengo. But the answer was negative and the representative decided to try the Minas Gerais club, with whom he has already exchanged documents. However, a quote by Rodrigo Dunshee had repercussions in the media and was misinterpreted, according to the club’s legal and general vice president. Click here to learn more.

15:02 – Guayaquil will have big screens showing the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR

Flamengo and Athletico-PR will play in the Copa Libertadores final on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Demand for tickets is low, but even so, the Ecuadorian city government decided to put big screens in points of the city so that people can watch the game. Click here to learn more.

15:49 – Corinthians x Flamengo: tickets for the Copa do Brasil final

Flamengo and Corinthians make the grand final of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The first game takes place at Neo-Química Arena, in Itaquera and Mais Querido has already published information about tickets for the game on October 12th. Click here to learn more.

17:31 – Organized by Flamengo approach back to Maracanã

Two of Flamengo’s great organized fans received great news this Wednesday afternoon (05), hours before Mais Querido face Internacional at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) suspended the punishment of Raça Rubro-Negra and Jovem Fla. Click here to learn more.

17:42 – After Mano called him a scoundrel, Flamengo scored more than Internacional

The coach of Internacional classified the Flamengo team as scoundrel. Mano Menezes’ comment came after the 3-1 victory in Colorado in Beira-Rio, on June 11, in the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship. Since then, a look at the results of the two teams shows that Rubro-Negro performed better than the gaucho club. Click here to learn more.

18:26 – Flamengo accepts proposal from Red Bull Bragantino for striker

Aware of the ball market for incoming and outgoing movements, Flamengo received an offer from Red Bull Bragantino for the young striker André, 20 years old. Internally considered the “son of Bruno Henrique”, due to his physical characteristics, the athlete came to play as a starter in the first rounds of this year’s Campeonato Carioca and was featured in the 2-1 victory against Portuguesa, on Ilha do Governador. Click here to learn more.

18:27 – Corinthians can give Flamengo a hat and hire Oscar

Desire of Flamengo’s board and dream of fans, midfielder Oscar is being wanted by another Brazilian club. According to presenter Neto, Corinthians has a desire to hire the player for 2023, after a request from coach Vítor Pereira. Neto gave the information on the program “Os Donos da Bola”, this Wednesday (05). Click here to learn more.

18:29 – Representatives of Sampaoli open the game on Gabigol at Sevilla

Flamengo fans got a scare this Wednesday (5th). The news broke that another European club would be eyeing one of the undisputed holders of Rubro-Negro. This time it would be Sevilla, from Spain, wanting to take Gabigol, but on the recommendation of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli. Click here to learn more.

18:39 – ‘They would be sent away’, says Athirson about Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro

Flamengo’s idol, former side Athirson gave an interview to Charla Podcast and stated that two other stars would have been sent away if he had acted in his time. According to him, both Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro would not have survived the first few months at Rubro-Negro in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Click here to learn more.

19:04 – Mauro Cezar: ‘For Flamengo fans, the Copa do Brasil is almost an appetizer. The 29th is what matters’

Journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira gave an opinion that drew attention during the Live Soft Open, this Tuesday (4). Mauro participated in a debate with fellow journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi. According to Mauro Cezar, Libertadores is more important than the Copa do Brasil for Flamengo fans. Click here to learn more.

19:35 – Vinícius Júnior scores a goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League game; watch

Real Madrid hosted Shaktar Donetsk, this Wednesday (05), for the third round of the Champions League group stage. In an important confrontation to secure first place, Vinícius Júnior was once again decisive. The ex-Flamengo player scored the second goal of the victory, 2-1, after a great collective play. Click here to learn more.

20:54 – Vascaíno says that the narrator supports Flamengo but goes back in a comical way

The narrator of Globo channels, Renata Silveira, went through an unusual situation last Tuesday night (4). She narrated the duel between Vasco and Operário, when a vascaíno decided to take out his frustrations with his club on the communicator, stating that she was a Flamengo fan, which would be a source of pride if it were true. Click here to learn more.

21:15 – Flamengo of all peoples: indigenous people mark their presence at Maracanã against Internacional

About 40 thousand people will go to Maracanã this Wednesday (5) to watch Flamengo play against Internacional, in the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, but three of them will live a special night. Among the crowd of red-blacks, there will be three indigenous people from the Pataxó and Guajajara peoples. Click here to learn more.

Flamengo drew 0-0 with Internacional, this Wednesday (5), at Maracanã. With the result, Rubro-Negro reached 49 points and is in 5th position. Flamengo dominated the entire match, but suffered a little from inter’s counterattacks. The goal did not come out, but the crowd ended the game singing. Now it’s time to travel with the reserves to Cuiabá and then play in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Click here to learn more.

23:52 – Gabigol mocks the referee in an interview after Flamengo and Inter

In a game that Maracanã received 43 thousand people, Flamengo was 0-0 with Internacional for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Dorival Júnior’s team remained in fifth place with 49 points, but saw Atlético-MG in seventh, approaching. Shortly after the 90 minutes, Gabigol spoke to the press on the edge of the lawn. Click here to learn more.

00:03 – Highlight of the match, goalkeeper Keiller says that the duel was ‘equal to equal’

Flamengo and Internacional had a busy 90 minutes on Wednesday night (5) despite the zero score. With 21 shots by Rubro-Negro on goal, six of them on target, the highlight of the match ended up being goalkeeper Keiller, from Colorado. Click here to learn more.

00:27 – Dorival reveals the reason why Varela does not participate in Flamengo’s matches in the Brazilian

The Flamengo coach answered questions from the press after the 0-0 draw with Internacional, this Wednesday (5), at Maracanã. Dorival Júnior was asked about the condition of right-back Guillermo Varela, who is the holder of the Uruguayan National Team, but is third option in Rubro-Negro. Click here to learn more.

01:15 – Léo Pereira admits that Brasileirão games were used as preparation for decisions

One of Flamengo’s best players in the 0-0 draw against Internacional, Léo Pereira admitted that the club used recent games as preparation for decisions. In this sense, the defender stated that Rubro-Negro entered the field to win, but suggested that the focus has always been to improve the pace until the finals. Click here to learn more.

01:24 – ‘The fans can trust Flamengo. I believe in maturity’, says Dorival about the finals

The Flamengo coach tried to reassure Flamengo fans after the 0-0 draw with Internacional at Maracanã, this Wednesday (5th). In the press conference after the game, Dorival Júnior evaluated the state in which the team arrives to decide the Copa do Brasil, but also the Libertadores until the end of October. Click here to learn more.

