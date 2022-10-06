Dudu makes a last-minute demand to sign a contract with Palmeiras and the request is leaked on the web

With a contract until the end of 2023, the Palmeiras board is working to extend the relationship with the player for more seasons.

Palmeiras is the isolated leader of the Brazilian championship with 63 points, maintaining a nine-point lead over the second-place finisher. Despite the proximity of winning the title, the board is already thinking about the 2023 season. This is because, in addition to monitoring the market in search of reinforcements, the Alviverde summit is renewing the bond with players who are close to the end of their contract.

Among them, Duduwho submitted a counter-proposal to the palm trees, agrees to renew the contract for another three seasons. According to information on the portal GOAL this should be the player’s final proposal to Verdão. The striker’s manager sent the document to President Leila Pereira, as well as to the football director Anderson Barros and awaits position to decide future.

The athlete’s intention is to remain in the team until December 2026 and remains confident for a hit. It is worth noting that the salary issue is not an obstacle for both parties, since there is an agreement to remain as it is. Dudu have the highest salary palm trees and national football.

the board of palm trees is to extend the relationship with the player until December 2025, but the trend is for the summit to meet the requirements and renew with the athlete. The current contract of Dudu runs until December 2023. At 30 years old, there are 57 matches played in the current season, with eight goals and nine assists.