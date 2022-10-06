Duílio clarifies Corinthians’ position involving Oscar’s arrival and renewal with Vítor Pereira

At the Corinthians third shirt launch eventthe president of HelmDuílio Monteiro Alves, answered the press and clarified the club’s position in the market: no movement will be made until the decision of the Brazil’s Cup.

+ Remember other alternative Corinthians shirts



In recent days, presenter Neto said that Vítor Pereira would like to count on the attacking midfielder Oscar, with whom the Portuguese worked in China, for the next season. The former player completed the information saying that for having asked for Oscar’s arrival, the Portuguese coach would be with the renewal underway, given that the Lusitanian’s contract with the club runs until the end of the season.

Duílio made it clear that at this moment Corinthians is not negotiating with any player, much less the renewal of the Portuguese coach.

– The end of the season begins, speculation begins. I want to make it clear that any news that emerges at this time is not true. Corinthians is currently not negotiating with anyone, not even talking to Vítor Pereira about the renewal. The focus is the finals of the Copa do Brasil and that we keep in the best possible position in the Brasileirão – said the representative.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games



Duílio stressed that the talks to keep the Portuguese coach at Parque São Jorge will only resume at the end of the season. Vítor Pereira has also made it clear that he will inform the club as soon as possible about his decision to stay or not at Timão.

– Even the conversations with Vítor will be left for later. It makes no sense to have a player in negotiation at this point. For us to have peace in the coming days, there is nothing, everything is stopped, and we wait after the finals to deal with the future – concluded the president.

The first duel between Corinthians and Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil will be played on the 12th, at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química. Sales to Timão supporters started this Thursday.

The decisive duel will be the following week, at Maracanã, where the white-and-white club will have 3,800 fans.