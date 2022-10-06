Dune Prequel Show Launches Central Figures of the Bene Gesserit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Dune: The Sisterhood, HBO Max’s prequel series, casts Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as Bene Gesserit figures who are linked to House Harkonnen.

O Dune prequel show Dune: The Brotherhood takes a big step forward by releasing two central figures of the Bene Gesserit. Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel became the basis for a new franchise by Denis Villeneuve in 2021. After a failed adaptation by David Lynch, the celebrated director turned Dune into a critical and box office success. Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, the film boasted a huge sci-fi scope and exceeded expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Success allowed Villeneuve to continue expanding the world with Dune: Part Two it is a Dune HBO Max prequel series.

Plans for the prequel Dune The series began to take shape in 2019, when Villeneuve and writer Jon Spaihts teamed up to develop a show about the origins of the Bene Gesserit. The mysterious group of female spies played a key role in Dune due to his schemes to bring about the birth of his chosen one, the Kwisatz Haderach. The series hasn’t made much progress since the original announcement, as Dune: The Brotherhood instead, it underwent some creative changes. the fate of Dune The prequel show was once again questioned as HBO Max began shifting its strategy towards original releases.

According to a new report by the Deadlinethe two main characters Dune: The Brotherhood have now been released. Chernobylby Emily Watson and Harry PotterShirley Henderson is set to lead the Dune prequel released as members of the Bene Gesserit. Watson and Henderson will play Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively. They are sisters who rose to power within the Sisterhood, the organization that eventually becomes the Bene Gesserit. Dune: The Brotherhood takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ story and follows the Harkonnen sisters as they transform the Sisterhood into the Bene Gesserit. It is unknown when the series will begin production or premiere on HBO Max.

How Dune: The Sisterhood Can Connect to Dune 2

The positive move to Dune: The Brotherhood with the cast of the Harkonnen sisters comes as dune 2 is in the middle of production. Although it seems likely that the Dune sequel will come out before the prequel show, that doesn’t mean connections won’t be made between them. Villeneuve has already confirmed that dune 2 will explore more of the Harkonnen family. This could include flashbacks showing the roles Valya and Tula Harkonnen played in the family thousands of years earlier.

the biggest way that Dune: The Brotherhood could connect to dune 2 is providing additional information about how the Bene Gesserit rose to power in the galaxy and became such an influential group in relative secrecy. The role of Lady Jessica in dune 2 should ensure the Bene Gesserit remain key figures in the sequel, while Feyd Rautha Harkonnen’s introduction will also bring more talk about his Kwitsatz Haderach plan. Dune: The Brotherhood can show the origin of this plan and why it became the mission of the Bene Gesserit.

Source: Deadline