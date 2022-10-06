Elections: movies and series with politicians on streaming – 09/30/2022 – Illustrated

This is the edition of Maratonar, the newsletter of Sheet that helps you find yourself in the midst of so many options for series and movies on streaming. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? sign up below.

marathon A guide with tips for movies and series to watch on streaming

Since there is nothing else to talk about, the way is to get into the mood of the elections by following some mandates on streaming.

It could be Denmark’s prime minister at the start (“Borgen”), a political war in France’s second-largest city (“Marseille”), a manipulative politician in London (“House of Cards”… the original) or many, many American politicians (both fictional and real). See the list.

American Crime Story: Impeachment

After the cases of OJ Simpson and Gianni Versace, the third wave of episodes exposes the whole environment, the investigation and the repercussion of the affair with intern Monica Lewinsky that almost cost President Bill Clinton the job. The plot supervised by Lewinsky herself gives voice to other characters, such as the opportunist Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson, almost unrecognizable), a veteran employee, sidelined by the Democrat government. Read more about the series.

Available on Star+ (10 episodes)

Borgen

Considered by many to be the best political series in this streaming world, “Borgen” brings the troubled trajectory of Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), the first woman to assume the post of prime minister in Denmark in 2010. Throughout the series, she needs to dealing with politicians and issues from the far right to the left, including the Green Party, which has great importance there. As a counterpoint, there is an intrepid journalist always looking for something rotten in Denmark. The episodes are about an hour long, but well worth it. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on Netflix (3 seasons, 30 episodes)

Bonus Tip – Borgen: The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory

In 2022, Netflix resurrected the series with a plot that can be watched without the mandatory need to marathon the original version. Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) is now foreign minister and the discovery of oil in Greenland puts her on a collision course with the current prime minister. The episodes are still long, but the season is shorter. Read more about the series.

Available on Netflix (1 season, 8 episodes)

The Exercise of Power

After a tragic accident with a bus full of children that falls off a cliff, the Minister of Transport has to go to the scene. This is how his political odyssey begins, in which he tries to balance between showing solidarity with families, dealing with unions, political pressures and the country’s economic crisis. A good French copy, directed by Pierre Schoeller, which mixes the backstage of power with the simplicity of the actions of a man behind an important position.

Available at the Imovision Reservation (115 min.)

House of Cards (original)

Long before Netflix made the successful adaptation starring the canceled Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” was an award-winning English series. It’s only three seasons with four episodes each, easy to marathon after voting. In the plot, Francis Urquhart (the great Ian Richardson) plays the unscrupulous and manipulative politician of the Conservative Party in the early 1990s, shortly after the departure of Margaret Thatcher. As in the American series, Francis speaks directly to the audience by looking at the camera. In the original, the second season was titled “To Play the King”; and the third, “The Final Cut”.

Available on Fine Arts à la Carte (3 seasons, 12 episodes)

marseille

France’s second-largest city, coastal Marseille has been ruled for more than 20 years by mayor Robert Taro (Gérard Depardieu), who is about to hand over power to his political godson, Lucas (Benoît Magimel). Before, however, he awaits the approval of the controversial construction of a local casino. However, a betrayal in the vote triggers a political war in the city, which at some point will involve the mayor’s family. The 2016 production was Netflix’s first French series. And despite criticism in France, it was better accepted in the rest of the world.

Available on Netflix (2 seasons, 16 episodes)

Milk: The Voice of Equality

Gus van Sant directs the biopic of Harvey Milk, a gay man who moves with his boyfriend from New York to San Francisco in the early 1970s and soon helps create a safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community. In search of equal rights for homosexuals and fighting violence, Milk decides to enter politics and becomes the first openly gay man to hold a relevant public office. Sean Penn’s performance won him an Oscar for best actor. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available on Star+ (128 min.)

Recount

Donald Trump’s election to the presidency of the United States may have been the most shocking in recent times. But the most traumatic was that of George W. Bush, in 2000, at least for Democrats. The made-for-TV movie begins on Election Day and details the fierce race in Florida, the state that decided the victory for Republican Bush. However, the 0.03% difference in the result caused the state to start a recount amid attacks from both parties and mixed ballots. If they used an electronic voting machine, the film would be a short film. The canceled Kevin Spacey and Laura Dern are in the cast.

Available on HBO Max (115 min.)

Show Me a Hero

Scripted by the same creator of “A Escuta” (“The Wire”), the 2015 miniseries is even more political. Inspired by a true story, it follows young councilor Nick Wasicsko (Oscar Isaac), who becomes mayor of a city in New York, in 1987. At the time, the local legislature was debating the controversial construction of popular houses for blacks in to a largely white and racist community. The great supporting cast includes Alfred Molina and Winona Ryder. All episodes are directed by Paul Haggis (“Crash”). Read the interview with the show’s writer on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (6 episodes)

Veep

The great comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus (better known as “Seinfeld”) won six Emmy Awards (TV’s top trophy) for best actress for seven seasons of “Veep”, a series that follows the senator who becomes vice president of the USA ( and eventually president). Always with erratic behavior, the character is ambitious, foul-mouthed and a little vulgar. One of her amusing and ridiculous slogans spoke of “continuity with change”. The episodes are short, about half an hour. Read testimonials from the protagonist on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (7 seasons, 65 episodes)

vice

With acid humor, director Adam McKay offers a somewhat mocking portrait of the career of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale, in yet another physical transformation), who was an adviser to Donald Rumsfeld (Steve Carell) and, years later, became the very influential vice president of George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell) in the Republican Party. Read the review of Sheet.

Available at MGM (133 min.)

What’s new

Sidney Poitier’s Legacy

This great documentary, just called “Sidney” in the original, goes beyond the simple filmography of Poitier (1927-2022) in Hollywood and intertwines the actor’s story with the struggle for civil rights for black people in the USA. Of course, it also underscores the star’s importance to black actors who came after — Poitier was the first African-American to win the leading actor Oscar, in 1964, for “A Voice in the Shadows.” It includes testimonials from Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry and Oprah Winfrey, who also signs on as producer.

Available on Apple TV+ (111 min.)

the perfumer

Another version for the best seller “The Perfume: Story of a Murderer”, written by the German Patrick Süskind. In fact, it’s more of a brief inspiration than a version: in the German film, a detective who can’t smell investigates a serial killer. It is about a perfumer who receives help to kill people and “steal” their scents in order to make a “perfume of love”. The original version was set in France in the 18th century and was more focused on the perfumer, not the detective featured here. On the same Netflix, there is also a series in six episodes (“Perfume”), based on the same book — and also modern. There’s also a 2006 Tom Tykwer movie, this one more faithful, but out of the streaming catalogs.

Available on Netflix (96 min.)

Route 66 – The Police That Kills

Police violence and structural racism. Recurring themes are still at the heart of the issue of Globoplay’s Brazilian series, which, as it says in the opening, is inspired “by real cases narrated in the work of Caco Barcellos”. The series tells six cases investigated by the journalist (played by Humberto Carrão) in the 1980s, when he was a newcomer to São Paulo. In common, they all showed how military police tampered with evidence and crime scenes and acted as a death squad. Barcellos’ book, “Rota 66”, is a classic in journalism courses (or was in the days when this scribe was a student). Read more about the series at Sheet.

Available on Globoplay (1 season, 6 of 8 episodes)

tip for free

the white ribbon

In a Protestant village in 1913 Germany, just before World War I, strange incidents begin to disturb local order, such as the baron’s son being beaten up, a doctor falling off his horse after someone extends a wire in the path or a disabled child appears tied up. to a tree. The plot investigates crimes. Michael Haneke’s black and white film has its history often identified as a genesis of Nazism. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available at Sesc Digital Cinema at Home, free of charge, until 11/29 (144 min.), or in the Reserva Imovision catalog (for subscribers)