Elizabeth Kenny: Nurse Honored with Google Doodle | Launchers and search engines

Australian nurse Elizabeth Kenny is honored with a Doodle on the Google homepage this Wednesday (5). The professional was responsible for creating a revolutionary method of treatment for polio that has cured thousands of patients around the world. The illustration shows the nurse teaching the method on a blackboard, preparing her work material and teaching. On this date, in 1997, a memorial was created in Australia to celebrate Kenny’s trajectory.

Elizabeth Kenny’s Doodle can be viewed on the search engine homepage on desktop and mobile. The image is being exhibited in Australia, the honoree’s home country, in Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand and in some European countries. By clicking on the picture, the user is taken to the search results page about the nurse’s life. It is still possible to share the tribute by email or social networks.

Who was Elizabeth Kenny?

Elizabeth Kenny was born on September 20, 1880, in New South Wales, in southeastern Australia. A member of an agricultural community, she received little formal education, but was always interested in medical literature and human anatomy. At the age of 17, she became a volunteer at a hospital in the city of Guyra. After working for over a decade, she opened her own nursing clinic in Queensland.

In 1911, Kenny came across his first case of polio, still without standard treatment at the time. Patients were in casts for months, which caused muscle atrophy and permanent paralysis. Taking a new perspective, Elizabeth healed her patients by applying warm, moist compresses to the affected limbs, as well as doing muscle-strengthening exercises.

The technique developed by Kenny was successful, and the medical community adopted the protocol, which became known as the “Kenny Method”, considered one of the most effective forms of treatment, before vaccines. In 1940, the nurse traveled to the United States, where she opened rehabilitation centers, such as the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis, a world reference in the treatment of polio.

Kenny received honorary degrees from Rutgers University and the University of Rochester for the treatment method he developed. At the time, she was received by US President Franklin Roosevelt, who suffered from polio. Another US president, Harry Truman, allowed Kenny to enter the country whenever she wanted, even without a visa, an honor previously bestowed on only one other non-US citizen.

Elizabeth Kenny died on November 30, 1952, a victim of complications from a cerebral thrombosis. On October 5, 1997, the Sister Kenny Memorial House, a place that celebrates the nurse’s life’s work, was created in the town of Nobby, Queensland, Australia.

