Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank’s pregnancy at 48: ‘Fuck you’

Emmy Rossum applauded a hater who doubted pregnant Hilary Swank would “live to see” her children’s weddings.

When the 48-year-old debuted her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday, the troll took to the comments section to ask, “ARE YOU NOT 50?”

The social media user continued, “I’ll be in my 70s [sic] when they graduate from college. MAY live to see their wedding, perhaps.”

Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star Rossum, 36, responded with the lyrics “Gfy,” which means “fuck you.”

The Oscar winner cradled her belly in a floral dress in the post, which came shortly after she announced she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

“Coming soon,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “Double feature! 👼🏼👼🏼.”



Emmy Rossum blasted a hater criticizing Hilary Swank’s pregnancy news. Getty Images Next

In addition to Rossum, more of Swank’s famous friends sent their support in the comments.

“What what what!!! Yes ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my friend,” said Kate Hudson.

Rossum told the hater to “fuck off”. Hilaryswank/Instagram

Hilarie Burton, meanwhile, wrote: “Jeffrey [Dean Morgan] and I’m so excited for you!!!”

Swank wore the same outfit as she talked about her upcoming babies during an appearance on “Good Morning America” ​​earlier that day.



Swank is pregnant with twins at age 48. GC images Next

“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time, and my next thing is to be a mother,” said the “Million Dollar Baby” star. “And not just one, but two.”

In a preview of his upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” interview, which airs on Friday, Swank revealed the birth date of his twins.

Rossum and Swank co-starred in “You’re Not You” in 2014. GC images

The little ones are set to arrive on the birthday of the late father of Golden Globe winner Stephen Michael Swank, which is April 16.

“It is like, [wow]”, said the visibly emotional actress about the coincidence.

She and Schneider have been married since August 2018, with the couple getting married in California two years after they started dating.