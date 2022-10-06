‘Entergalactic’: new animation features the story of two young black men trying to find love

‘Entergalactic’, the platform’s new animated miniseries Netflix is winning over audiences with a captivating storyline about the love of two young black artists. Created by rapper Kid Cudi and by executive producer Kenya Barrelsthe work premiered last Friday (30).

According to the synopsis, ‘Entergalactic’ is an original and immersive animation about a young man named jabari (voiced by mescudi in the English version) that tries to balance success and love life. Fame brings Jabari closer to love when he moves into a dream apartment and meets his new neighbor, the photographer. meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams in the English version).

Entergalactic (L to R) Jessica Williams as Meadow and Scott Mescudi as Jabari in Entergalactic. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

In addition to Mescudi and Williams, ‘Entergalatic’ has a strong cast, with Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor and more.

The animation serves as a visual accompaniment to the album of the same name by Kid Cudi. One of the project directors is Fletcher Mouleswho cited the visual albums ‘Lemonade’, by Beyonce and ‘Purple Rain’ by Albert Magnolias the main influences in the production of ‘Entergalactic’.

“These projects were great starting points for Entergalactic”revealed Moules in an interview with Polygon. “A lot of times, on visual album releases, you have the narrative accompanying the music. And so we were all very involved at the beginning of making Entergalactic something where it was obviously a music album, but the narrative and characters were as strong as any other show. We looked at other visual music releases, but we used television as a format to really let the narrative drive the project as a whole.”

