EXCLUSIVE: Mubadala leads BRL 550 million round at CERC, the fintech leader in receivables

Mubadala Capital is leading a BRL 550 million round at CERC, a market infrastructure company that records financial assets, including credit card receivables, sources familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal.

Valor Capital, which has been a shareholder since 2020, is following the round.

The transaction values ​​CERC at BRL 1.6 billion (pre-money) and will give the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund around 23% of the company.

According to people familiar with the matter, the funds will come in two tranches: most now and the rest subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

The process of finding an investor began about a year ago, and the transaction takes place at a time when legislation on the treatment of receivables has already been consolidated in Brazil.

Law 13,476 of 2017 modernized the institutional environment for secured credits and required digital registration for transactions with duplicates. By law, the work of registrars was equated with that of notaries: they have “public faith” and value vis-à-vis third parties.

Mubadala has been an increasingly active investor in Brazil, with stakes in the energy, infrastructure and education sectors.

CERC will use the resources to become a ‘one stop shop’ market infrastructure: in addition to what it already does (asset registration) CERC is petitioning the BC to become a depository and a clearinghouse – and eventually intends to become a marketplace for trade bills, card receivables, agribusiness receivables, bonds bank and real estate receivables.

CERC also has embryonic projects for data that help its clients in granting credit to companies, as well as blockchain-based products (eg infrastructure for asset tokenization).

The company competes with players such as CIP, the bank’s certifier, and Stone’s Tag. B3 already competes with CERC in some assets such as bank bonds and insurance, and is studying to enter other markets.

Founded seven years ago, CERC was the first registrar recognized by the Central Bank and, in 2018, it was authorized to operate in the trade bills, post-dated checks and promissory notes.

The company was conceived by two market executives who saw an opportunity in the structural deficiencies of the credit system: Marcelo Maziero – former director of derivatives at Itaú BBA and former director of Cetip – and Fernando Fontes, who worked in brokerages and founded the Banco Petra, one of the leaders in fiduciary services for FIDCs.

Among the investors who put seed capital in the company are Fabio Barbosa, today CEO of Natura&Co; Marcos Lisboa, president of Insper; and José Bonchristiano, the founder of Tempo Participações. G2D – GP Investimentos’ startup investment holding company – has 3.4% of CERC.

UBS BB was CERC’s exclusive advisor, which worked with Lefosse.

Mattos Filho was Mubadala’s legal advisor.

Geraldo Samor