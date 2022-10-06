Experts indicate what to do in a nuclear attack

Corbis/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed parts of occupied Ukrainian territory on Friday and vowed to defend them using Russia’s arsenal, including nuclear weapons, reviving fears of nuclear conflict as Moscow grows increasingly desperate to bolster its war effort.

When a nuclear bomb explodes, it creates an intense flash of light, a massive fireball, releases large amounts of energy, and produces a devastating shock wave, although the effects depend on the size of the weapon and how and where it is detonated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people close to the explosion protect themselves by turning their backs and shielding their eyes, falling to the ground with their face down and their hands folded underneath and, if possible, covering their nose and mouth. with a cloth. The best thing survivors can do is “get in and stay inside,” Kathryn Higley, a professor of nuclear science at Oregon State University, told Forbes.

Read more: Asteroid the size of a grand piano hits Earth

Seeking shelter is vital to prevent harmful radioactive material, or fallout, from returning to Earth after a nuclear explosion, and while any building is safer than being outside, the best shelter is multi-story brick or concrete buildings. with few windows or basements.

Survivors must turn off ventilation systems and seal doors and windows until the fallout cloud has passed, stay away from roofs and exterior walls where fallout settles, and those caught outside during the blast must remove outer layers of contaminated clothing and wash exposed body parts.

Higley said we learned that the impacts of a nuclear blast “decrease rapidly with distance from the epicenter” after following bombing survivors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, adding that getting people out of contaminated areas is the “best solution” and “avoiding the consequences.” and not to consume contaminated food” is the best way for people to protect themselves in more distant places.

The specter of nuclear power has long haunted Ukraine and loomed large during Russia’s invasion. A few days after the invasion, Russian troops took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, digging trenches, looting and disturbing materials at the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident. Moscow has also shown little regard for long-standing international norms and rules governing conflict and nuclear energy, and its forces have also taken control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia. The situation at the plant has stirred global concern and sparked fears of another nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine as it was repeatedly attacked on the front lines, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame and accusing the other of courting the disaster. The United Nations has proposed making the area a demilitarized zone and the future of the plant – which is located in territory Russia now claims but does not fully control – is uncertain.