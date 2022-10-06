Family is kidnapped and killed in California; 8-month-old baby is among the victims

Continues after advertising

LOS ANGELES – The bodies of four people from the same family, including an eight-month-old baby, were found on Wednesday, May 5, in a plot of land near the city of Mercedin the center of Californiaus United States.

the victims are a 27- and 36-year-old couple, their 8-month-old baby and the child’s uncle, 39 years old. They were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint while in the family’s truck business in the city located about 180 km from Sacramento, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Tonight our worst fears were confirmed, we found the four people in the kidnapping dead,” he said. Vernon WarnkeMerced County Sheriff, in a statement to local media.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke speaks to the press about the kidnapping of a family in California Photograph: Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP

According to the authorities, the motive for the kidnappings and murders is not yet known, but the 48-year-old man suspected of committing the crime has been detained since Tuesday after trying to commit suicide in the city of atwater. “There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the meaninglessness of this event. I’ve said it before, there’s a place in hell waiting for this guy,” Warnke added.

Police identified the dead as Aroohi Dheri, of 8 months; your mother, Jasleen Kaur, of 27; your father, Jasdeep Singh, of 36; and the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh39 years old.

The discovery of the bodies came hours after authorities released surveillance footage showing the moment of the kidnapping. According to the ‘sheriff’s report’, a worker from a nearby rural area reported finding four bodies around 5:30 pm (local time). Security agents arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to determine that the bodies belonged to the missing family.

Security camera footage recorded the suspect approaching the two dead men on Monday morning outside the family business.

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when he takes a firearm from a white garbage bag, leads his family members into the building, from where they immediately leave with their hands tied. The suspect then puts them in the victims’ own truck, starts the car and drives away.

Six minutes later, still as shown in the images, the man returns to the scene, looks for the woman and the baby through the back door of the business and puts them in the same car. Afterwards, the movement is no longer captured by the cameras. Hours later, authorities found the vehicle on fire in the city of Winton, less than 12 miles from Merced, and launched an investigation.

The police arrested on Tuesday, 4, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, after detectives received information that victims’ cards had been used at a bank in the city of Atwater, also in California. Salgado was considered a “person of interest” for the investigation and reportedly attempted suicide before being confronted by the police.

Jesus Salgado was considered a “person of interest” in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of four people in California. Photograph: Merced County Sheriff’s Office via AP

“The family told our suspect that they did contact the police because of what he had told them,” Sheriff Warnke said. “And instead of talking to the police, he tried to take his own life.”

Authorities did not provide additional information about Salgado’s relationship with the murdered family or what he had said to his own family. Authorities have not determined a motive for the kidnapping and are still trying to interrogate him.

Salgado was convicted and imprisoned for armed robbery and false imprisonment in 2005 and was placed on parole in 2015. Since then, according to the sheriff, police have had no further contact with the suspect. After this event, Sheriff Warnke said he hoped the district attorney would decide to “use the death penalty” if the crime is confirmed. /EFE and NYT