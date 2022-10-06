Father who killed daughter to be executed but lawyer disputes mental health

A man who murdered his baby daughter in 2002 and was convicted in Oklahoma (United States|) and is about to serve the death penalty. Lawyers claim he is unaware of this condition, due to his mental health, The Oklahoma newspaper reported.

Benjamin Cole, 57, killed his daughter, then just nine months old. At trial, the man claimed he was trying to get her to stop crying.

Convicted, Cole is due to be executed later this month. However, lawyers argue that he is mentally unfit, suffering from schizophrenia. Therefore, they issued an appeal to prevent the execution. But the request was denied by the Pittsburg County District Court.

In the face of the case, defense attorneys criticized a judge’s decision not to grant Cole a competency hearing that would allow a jury to decide whether he was fit to be executed.

“He just doesn’t have a rational understanding of why Oklahoma decided to execute him,” said attorney Tom Hird.

Hird added that his client suffers from identified brain damage and other factors, such as extreme abuse as a child, that were detrimental to his mental health.

“Benjamin Cole is incapacitated by his mental illness to the point of being essentially non-functional,” the lawyer said.

The state, however, argues that Cole just has a personality disorder and is manipulative. District Judge Mike Hogan disagreed with Cole’s lawyers’ arguments and relied on analysis by a psychologist at the Oklahoma Forensic Center, who said he believed Cole would be able to understand that he was being executed.

Director Jim Farris also believes Cole is fit to run and cited the same report.

Brianna Cole died when her spine was broken in half and the injury tore through her aorta. Cole then returned to playing video games in the living room after murdering his daughter.

At the clemency hearing, Brianna’s uncle said he “can’t understand” what Cole did to his daughter.