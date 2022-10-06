Features WhatsApp Should Have But Hasn’t Deployed Yet

Based on comments in social networks and on forums like Reddit, you can find some very interesting trivia. This is the case with this list of features that WhatsApp could implement, but that are still far from becoming reality within the platform.

1 – Status/Busy Mode

Those who are over 30 years old and have used the “deceased” MSN remember that there were busy and absent statuses in the messenger. A similar function would perhaps be of great use within WhatsApp. Other contacts would know when you are away or busy to respond to messages. That way, if you delay any response, no problem.

2 – Scheduling messages

Especially companies could benefit immensely from the message scheduling tool, which does not exist. This would make it easier to schedule work messages, reminders for the future, holiday messages and even happy birthday wishes for the contacts on the list.

3 – Folder for stickers inside WhatsApp

Many users have already asked that the Whatsapp create folders in order to store and organize the famous stickers, or figurines, within the messenger. Currently, it is only possible to find these stickers through the magnifying glass that exists in the messenger, which ends up being of little use to find specific items.

4 – Animated profile picture

What if you could put a GIF in your profile picture, for example? It would certainly be a very interesting innovation within WhatsApp, which many users would adhere to without a doubt. Something of the sort is already in place in the telegram.

5 – Mute specific contacts within WhatsApp groups

Finally, what if you could just not allow some users to talk to you within a group? It would be as if it were possible to see the conversation of several people, but could block certain numbers that are not good for you within WhatsApp groups.