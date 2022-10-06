Federal Revenue makes operation against billionaire scheme in the region

The Federal Revenue, in partnership with the Civil Police, launched Operation Fractal this Wednesday morning, with the objective of dismantling a billionaire scheme for remittances of illicit money abroad, carried out in several stages and by various operators. Until it is sent out of the country, through operations with cryptocurrencies, the money passes through dozens of disreputable companies, structured in levels that resemble a fractal.

In all, 52 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the State of São Paulo, five of them in Sorocaba and one in Votorantim. The police were also in the cities of Itapeva, Diadema, Guarulhos, Holambra, Hortolândia, Mogi das Cruzes, Santana de Parnaíba and São Paulo.

According to the investigations, these are companies that have diverse activities ranging from dental services, sound recording and music editing, filming parties and events, management of works, pre-press services, retail trade of goods in general. , maintenance and repair of machines and equipment, commercial intermediaries and laundries. Some of these companies, despite being called a “business group”, have completely different activities, they also have different owners, who have no connection with the other companies, and thus cannot constitute a de facto group.

Therefore, fraud consists of a complex network scheme of shell companies whose objective is to hide or disguise the illicit origin of amounts that are credited to their bank accounts, which are later passed on to third parties, mainly to exchange and cryptocurrency operating companies.

The scheme mainly serves the interests of organized crime, whether criminal factions, smugglers of imported products, or anyone who needs to remit illicit amounts abroad, such as tax evaders.

A financial movement of more than BRL 4 billion, remitted abroad between 2021 and 2022, has already been identified. During the investigation, information was shared between the Federal Revenue Service and the Civil Police of São Paulo, which was also investigating the targets involved in the scheme.

the schema



According to the Federal Revenue, the investigated companies have different activities (credit: Federal Revenue)

The Federal Revenue’s investigations began when it was found that “noted” companies transferred money resulting from tax evasion profits to tour operators. Subsequently, the amounts began to be remitted to “import and export” companies, which did not have any material existence.

This fact took the focus of the investigations of the “noteiras” for these “import and export” companies. It was found that these companies, which are numerous, always remitted the amounts received to companies “operating crypto assets”. These, in turn, remitted the amounts received to exchange brokers, in order to carry out operations with cryptocurrencies.

A fact common to these “import and export” companies is the receipt of money from several sources that are spread throughout the Brazilian territory, many of these deposits made in cash and in a fractional way. It was also identified the receipt, in larger amounts and made by bank transfers, from companies that operate in the trade of popular imported products, be they clothes, electronic products and several other items that are sold in popular centers. Another fact identified, common to several of these “import and export” companies, is the receipt of high amounts of “bakeries” and “mercadinhos”.

The analysis of “import and export” companies, which are in the middle of the financial flow, identified three types of main money senders: cash deposits scattered throughout the national territory; wholesalers who resell imported goods in popular stores; and companies that operate in the food sector, such as bakeries and grocery stores. Cash deposits do not originate, however, many are from small import traders who live in different regions of Brazil. Wholesalers form an intricate network as they receive from other wholesalers who receive in-kind from small import traders, making the scheme resemble a fractal.

Also according to the IRS, the values ​​of bakeries and markets are related to the illegal trade of food tickets, which finances organized crime, since values ​​from drug trafficking, for example, received in cash, are “transformed” into food ticket cards. , for the purchase, in cash, of the worker’s food ticket. These tickets are later debited in fictitious “bakeries” and “mercadinhos” (often also at different levels, going from one bakery to another) that will transfer these amounts to the import and export companies. (From the Newsroom)