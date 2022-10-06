FIA delays release of spending cap report







THE FIA confirmed that it will postpone the release of the cost cap certificates of the formula 1 until Monday, due to the “long and complex process that is underway”.

After speculation over the weekend of Singapore GP that two teams – Red Bull and Aston Martin – may have breached the $145 million cap for 2021, the F1 paddock was eagerly awaiting news from the sport’s governing body.

The FIA ​​is expected to issue certificates of compliance to teams that remained within the $145 million cap on Wednesday, following a full audit.

But in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the FIA ​​announced that the certificates would not be released until next week.

“The FIA ​​informs you that the completion of the review of the Formula 1 teams’ 2021 financial presentations and the subsequent release of the Certificates of Compliance to the Financial Regulations will not take place on Wednesday 5 October,” the statement reads.

“The review of financial presentations is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be completed to enable the release of Certificates on Monday, October 10th.”

That means the budget cap discussion is set to continue into the Japanese GP weekend, with Red Bull and Aston Martin denying they breached the $145 million cap last year.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Sunday he was “absolutely confident” the team had complied with financial regulations, amid calls from rivals Ferrari and Mercedes for hefty sanctions if that were not the case.

Horner had previously called out his rivals for making “defamatory” allegations about the matter, which Mercedes teammate Toto Wolff dismissed as “noise”.

Any team that exceeds the budget cap by less than 5% — about $7 million in 2021 — would be considered a minor violation, with sanctions ranging from a reprimand to point deductions.

A violation beyond the 5% mark is considered a material violation, which may be penalized by exclusion from the championship, deduction of points, cost reduction or testing limitations.

In the statement released on Wednesday, the FIA ​​repeated its comment noting “significant and unfounded speculation and conjecture” about the budget cap.

“The FIA ​​reiterates that, until it is finalized, no further information will be provided,” the statement added. “The FIA ​​also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have released confidential information is equally unfounded.”