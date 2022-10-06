Film Schedule from October 8th to 14th

|reproduction
Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 8th to the 14th of October.
Saturday, 10/08/2022
owl I
the green beetle
Original Title: The Green Hornet
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Michel Gondry
Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson, Christoph Waltz, Edward James Olmos
Class: Comedy
Millionaire and bored, Britt decides to create a character together with his faithful employee, martial arts beast. Then appears the hero Green Beetle.
Saturday Session
Life is Beautiful
Original Title: La Vita È Bella
Country of Origin: Italian
Year of Production: 1997
Director: Roberto Benigni
Cast: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Giorgio Cantarini
Class: Drama
During World War II, the Jew Guido and his son are taken to a Nazi concentration camp. He uses his imagination to protect the boy.
supercine
The Mystery of the Clock on the Wall
Original Title: The House With A Clock In Its Walls
Country of Origin: Canadian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Eli Roth
Cast: Kyle Maclachlan, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renee
Elise Goldsberry
Class: Fantasy
Lewis moves in with his uncle after losing his parents. What he didn’t know is that his uncle and the neighbor next door are actually sorcerers.
owl I
Kickboxer – Revenge
Original Title: Kickboxer: Vengeance
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: John Stockwell
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,
Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff, Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd
Class: Action
A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.
Sunday, 10/09/2022
owl II
pixels
Original Title: Pixels
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Chris Columbus
Cast: Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler;
Class: Science Fiction
Ready to conquer Earth, an alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s.
Maximum temperature
suddenly a family
Original Title: Instant Family
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Sean Anders
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro
Class: Comedy
A couple knows the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings.
Major Sunday
Safety at Risk
Original Title: Security
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Alain Desrochers
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Ben Kingsley, Chad Lindberg, Gabriella Wright, Cung
Le, Liam Mcintyre
Class: Action
Former special services veteran agrees to be a security guard at a mall in a dangerous area. On his first night he encounters a girl targeted by a gang.
movie theater
King Arthur
Original Title: King Arthur
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Cast: Clive Owen, Keira Knightley, Ioan Gruffudd, Stephen Dillane, Stellan
Skarsgard, Ray Winstone
Class: Adventure
Arthur is a reluctant leader who wants to return to Rome to live in peace. But first, he goes on a mission alongside the Knights of the Round Table. of Films
Monday, 10/10/2022
Afternoon session
Nanny McPhee and the Magic Lessons
Original Title: Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
Country of Origin: French, American, English
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Susanna White
Cast: Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans, Ralph Fiennes
Class: Comedy, family
A young mother struggles to raise her children while taking care of her farm while her husband is at war.
Hot screen
The Lion King
Original Title: The Lion King
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Jon Favreau
Cast: Beyonce Knowles;Billy Eichner;Chiwetel Ejiofor;Donald Glover;James
Earl Jones;Seth Rogen
Class: Adventure, family
After his father’s murder, a young lion prince runs away from his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Tuesday, 10/11/2022
Afternoon session
Max: The Hero Dog
Original Title: Max
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Boaz Yakin
Cast: Thomas Haden Church, Lauren Graham, Robbie Amell, Luke Kleintank
Class: Adventure, family
Max the dog serves alongside Private Kyle. When the owner dies, he bonds with the soldier’s brother, and together they try to unravel the soldier’s death.
Wednesday, 10/12/2022
Afternoon session
The Smurfs
Original Title: The Smurfs
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Raja Gosnell
Cast: Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters, Neil Patrick Harris
Class: Comedy
When Gargamel discovers the Enchanted Village, the Smurfs begin an escape to save themselves and enter a portal that transports them to New York.
Thursday, 10/13/2022
Afternoon session
An Unexpected Friendship
Original Title: This Crazy Heart
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Marc Rothemund
Cast: Elyas M’barek; Uwe Preuss; Philip Schwarz
Class: Comedy
An irresponsible man is forced by his father to care for one of his sick patients.
Friday, 10/14/2022
Afternoon session
Lottery ticket
Original Title: Lottery Ticket
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Erik White
Cast: Shad Moss, Brandon T. Jackson, Naturi Naughton and Loretta Devine
Class: Comedy, family
Kevin Carson wins $370 million in the lottery and wants to keep it a secret. However, news spreads fast.