Film Schedule from October 8th to 14th

reproduction

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 8th to the 14th of October.

Saturday, 10/08/2022

owl I

the green beetle

Original Title: The Green Hornet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson, Christoph Waltz, Edward James Olmos

Class: Comedy

Millionaire and bored, Britt decides to create a character together with his faithful employee, martial arts beast. Then appears the hero Green Beetle.

Saturday Session

Life is Beautiful

Original Title: La Vita È Bella

Country of Origin: Italian

Year of Production: 1997

Director: Roberto Benigni

Cast: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Giorgio Cantarini

Class: Drama

During World War II, the Jew Guido and his son are taken to a Nazi concentration camp. He uses his imagination to protect the boy.

supercine

The Mystery of the Clock on the Wall

Original Title: The House With A Clock In Its Walls

Country of Origin: Canadian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Kyle Maclachlan, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renee

Elise Goldsberry

Class: Fantasy

Lewis moves in with his uncle after losing his parents. What he didn’t know is that his uncle and the neighbor next door are actually sorcerers.

owl I

Kickboxer – Revenge

Original Title: Kickboxer: Vengeance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: John Stockwell

Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,

Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff, Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd

Class: Action

A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.

Sunday, 10/09/2022

owl II

pixels

Original Title: Pixels

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler;

Class: Science Fiction

Ready to conquer Earth, an alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s.

Maximum temperature

suddenly a family

Original Title: Instant Family

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Sean Anders

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro

Class: Comedy

A couple knows the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings.

Major Sunday

Safety at Risk

Original Title: Security

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Alain Desrochers

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Ben Kingsley, Chad Lindberg, Gabriella Wright, Cung

Le, Liam Mcintyre

Class: Action

Former special services veteran agrees to be a security guard at a mall in a dangerous area. On his first night he encounters a girl targeted by a gang.

movie theater

King Arthur

Original Title: King Arthur

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Clive Owen, Keira Knightley, Ioan Gruffudd, Stephen Dillane, Stellan

Skarsgard, Ray Winstone

Class: Adventure

Arthur is a reluctant leader who wants to return to Rome to live in peace. But first, he goes on a mission alongside the Knights of the Round Table. of Films

Monday, 10/10/2022

Afternoon session

Nanny McPhee and the Magic Lessons

Original Title: Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Country of Origin: French, American, English

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Susanna White

Cast: Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans, Ralph Fiennes

Class: Comedy, family

A young mother struggles to raise her children while taking care of her farm while her husband is at war.

Hot screen

The Lion King

Original Title: The Lion King

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Beyonce Knowles;Billy Eichner;Chiwetel Ejiofor;Donald Glover;James

Earl Jones;Seth Rogen

Class: Adventure, family

After his father’s murder, a young lion prince runs away from his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Tuesday, 10/11/2022

Afternoon session

Max: The Hero Dog

Original Title: Max

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Boaz Yakin

Cast: Thomas Haden Church, Lauren Graham, Robbie Amell, Luke Kleintank

Class: Adventure, family

Max the dog serves alongside Private Kyle. When the owner dies, he bonds with the soldier’s brother, and together they try to unravel the soldier’s death.

Wednesday, 10/12/2022

Afternoon session

The Smurfs

Original Title: The Smurfs

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters, Neil Patrick Harris

Class: Comedy

When Gargamel discovers the Enchanted Village, the Smurfs begin an escape to save themselves and enter a portal that transports them to New York.

Thursday, 10/13/2022

Afternoon session

An Unexpected Friendship

Original Title: This Crazy Heart

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Marc Rothemund

Cast: Elyas M’barek; Uwe Preuss; Philip Schwarz

Class: Comedy

An irresponsible man is forced by his father to care for one of his sick patients.

Friday, 10/14/2022

Afternoon session

Lottery ticket

Original Title: Lottery Ticket

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Erik White

Cast: Shad Moss, Brandon T. Jackson, Naturi Naughton and Loretta Devine

Class: Comedy, family

Kevin Carson wins $370 million in the lottery and wants to keep it a secret. However, news spreads fast.

