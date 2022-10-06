Flamengo accepts offer from Red Bull Bragantino for a striker

Aware of the ball market for incoming and outgoing movements, Flamengo received an offer from Red Bull Bragantino for the young striker André, 20 years old. Internally considered the “son of Bruno Henrique”, due to his physical characteristics, the athlete came to play as a starter in the first rounds of this year’s Campeonato Carioca and was featured in the 2-1 victory against Portuguesa, on Ilha do Governador.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia, Bragantino’s proposal would be to have André from January 2023. In the document sent by the São Paulo club, the idea is to hire the striker on loan, with a purchase option set at 2 million euros. Previously, Estoril, from Portugal, presented the same offer for the player, but it was turned down by André, who prefers the Red Bull project.

In short, Rubro-Negro has already accepted the proposal. That is, it is enough for André and his representatives to settle the details with Bragantino, for the deal to be official. Initially, the player will be part of the under-23 squad of the São Paulo team and then he will be promoted to the professionals.

Flamengo turned down an offer from Bragantino in April

Six months ago, André was also targeted by Bragantino. But, at the time, the talks did not progress. As anticipated by GE, the offer was a free loan with an amount fixed at R$15 million for 80% of the economic rights in the event of exercising the purchase option after the end of the assignment period. At the time, Paulo Sousa wanted to evaluate the player for longer.

André’s contract with Flamengo runs until the end of 2024. In addition, the promise has a release clause valued at 50 million euros.

