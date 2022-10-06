Flamengo and Inter tie and Palmeiras can extend their lead in first

Flamengo and Internacional drew 0-0, today (5), at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Even with a busy game full of chances, neither cariocas nor gauchos managed to score the net. The big beneficiary could be Palmeiras, who, if they win, increase their margin in the leadership of the competition.

Inter follows in second, now with 54 points. Fla is in fifth, with 49. If Palmeiras overcome Coritiba, tomorrow (6), at Allianz Parque, they will expand the distance for the vice-leader of the championship to 12 points.

Fla returns to the field on Saturday (8) to face Cuiabá, away from home. Internacional has a commitment on Sunday (9), against Goiás, in Beira-Rio.

It went well: Keiller makes good saves

In Flamengo’s strongest arrivals, Internacional’s goalkeeper Keiller shone, who made good saves.

It was bad: Rodinei missed the mark

Rodinei once again made his weak point evident: marking. Flamengo’s right-back had a hard time in his sector with the onslaught of the speedy Pedro Henrique and couldn’t keep up with him. Coach Dorival Júnior identified the problem and removed it from the match before the 20th minute of the second half for the young Matheuzinho to enter.

Pedro under Tite’s gaze

Pedro was with the Brazilian team in the last friendlies before the World Cup, and even scored one of the goals in the victory against Tunisia. Today, he played under the watch of coach Tite, who followed the match at Maracanã.

Same speech at the end of the first half

The game was very busy, but there were no goals. When they left the field, Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, and Alan Patrick, from Inter, had the same speech. In interviews at the edge of the lawn, they said that teams should have more patience when it comes to making the last pass to finish plays.

The game of Flamengo: Team of the Cups in the Brazilian

Flamengo started the match trying to infiltrate the middle, but Internacional was well positioned in the defensive system and managed to block these attacks well. At the same time, Rubro-Negro gave up spaces on the sides, especially on the back of the right side Rodinei.

In the second half, the team improved its performance with the changes made by coach Dorival Júnior, placing Matheuzinho, Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. The team started to play on the sides and became more dangerous, but ran into an inspired night by Colorado goalkeeper Keiller.

Inter’s game: Missing, but not relocked

Although there were a series of absences, such as Gabriel, Wanderson, Daniel, De Pena and Johnny, Internacional did not miss out on the match. With an offensive formation, Mano Menezes used three offensive players in the midfield, with Liziero and Edenilson in the marking. Even though he spent less time with the ball, in the opportunities he managed to build, the South team was dangerous and scared Fla’s defense. To control the center of the carioca field, Alan Patrick was ‘sacrificed’, retreating alongside Edenilson and leaving Liziero in front of the defenders.

In the second half, under pressure, Inter pulled back their lines and put five players in defense. By adopting a more closed posture, he was pressured and had to turn around to hold the tie.

Football and basketball players united with new Flamengo shirt

Before the game, players from Flamengo’s soccer team and basketball team were on the field promoting the basketball team’s new shirt, with two stars in honor of the sport’s two-time world championship, won in Egypt. Dorival Júnior’s men wore their basketball teammates’ jerseys during the warm-up at Maracanã, before posing together for photos.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 0 x 0 INTERNATIONAL

Competition: Brasileirão – 30th round

Date: 10/05/2022 (Wednesday)

Place: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

auxiliaries: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

yellow cards: David Luiz, Thiago Maia (FLA); Pedro Henrique (INT)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei (Matheuzinho), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Vidal), Arrascaeta (Vidal) and Everton Ribeiro (Matheus França); Gabriel and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

INTERNATIONAL: Keiller; Busts, Market (Thauan Lara), Vitão and Renê; Liziero, Edilson, Mauricio (Braian Romero), Alan Patrick (Lucas Ramos) and Pedro Henrique (Moledo); German (Stevão). Technician: Mano Menezes