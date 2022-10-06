Flaw can make Linux 5.19.12 damage the screen of notebooks with Intel chips – Tecnoblog

Admin 2 days ago Technology Leave a comment 8 Views

If you have a laptop with an Intel processor and you run a Linux distribution on it, be careful. There are numerous reports of users who have seen the equipment screen oscillate when displaying images because of a failure in the Linux kernel 5.19.12. As a consequence, the panel may even be damaged. The good news is that the problem already has a solution.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Samsung monitor Odyssey Ark monitor arrives in Brazil for R$ 21,499

This Friday (7), during a press conference held at the Brasil Game Show 2022, Samsung …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved