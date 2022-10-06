Flight attendant swoops down on the side of a Turkish Boeing 787 during promotional action





Wrong: the aircraft shown in the video is a Boeing 787, not a Boeing 777 as previously described.

Turkish Airlines recently became a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League and, as part of this, has been carrying out a series of promotional actions. In the most recent of these, the Turkish airline put a young woman dressed as a flight attendant to do a little duck in front of an aircraft. In the video, which is available below, she performs with the ball next to the Boeing 787.

In September, Turkish Airlines became, for the first time, a sponsor of the European Champions League, which will have its 2023 final in Istanbul. This partnership is being billed as one of the most significant sponsorship deals in the history of Turkish sport.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat stated: “As our country’s flag carrier, we are excited to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world. With our country spreading its wings for the anniversary of our Republic, we are taking the Turkish Airlines brand to new heights. With this sponsorship, we will take the brand to the four corners of the world and bring the whole world together in Istanbul on June 10, 2023. We believe in the unifying power of sport that brings together different cultures and we intend to continue taking part in the main tournaments in the world.”

The organization of the UEFA Champions League, in which Turkish Airlines will participate as an official sponsor, reaches 678 million viewers in 200 countries through more than 70 broadcasters. Fans also participate in the League excitement on social media with 28 million engagements. Turkish Airlines will have a wide range of display, logo and name rights before, during and after matches, including LED screens around the pitch.



