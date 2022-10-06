FOX LIFE premiers 19th season of “GRAY’S ANATOMY”

– On October 19, at 10:20 pm, the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on FOX Life;



– Return of the characters Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.);



“Grey’s Anatomy” is one of the ratings hits on FOX Life. The series, which has aired for 17 years, has over 400 episodes and has four Emmy® wins, premieres its 19th season on FOX Life. In the lead role, actress Ellen Pompeo continues as Meredith Grey, the character that gives the series its name. In addition to starring, Ellen is also current co-executive producer of the new season.

PREMIERE: Wednesday, October 19, at 10:20 pm



Broadcast: Wednesdays at 10:20 pm

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back and with the perfect prescription for this fall: the return to Gray Sloan Memorial, for the 19th time.

Last season, Meredith had to make a difficult decision: take over for Bailey (Chandra Wilson) after the boarding program closed, or follow her boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman) to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) flee, after Bailey discovers that the doctor helped several war veterans end her life. Following on from the previous season’s finale, the new episodes will feature breathtaking situations, and as we delve into season 19, the future of Gray Sloan Memorial becomes increasingly uncertain.

In addition to Meredith Grey, audiences can count on the return of characters Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) from the original cast of the series. It will also be possible to count on a new group of characters that arrive at Gray Sloan looking for an opportunity. This new group, like the one introduced in the first season of the series, brings different personalities and talents to the story. Harry Shum Jr. (“Shadowhunters”) will star Daniel “Blue” Kwan and will be joined by Adelaide Kane (“Reign”), Midori Francis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Alexis Ford (“Inventing Anna”) and Niko Terho (“The Thing About Harry”).









