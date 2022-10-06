Gabigol admits he forced 3rd yellow card in Flamengo draw

Striker Gabigol activated the “sincere” mode in Flamengo’s 1-1 draw with Internacional, tonight (5), at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The player was hanging and knew he would be spared from this Saturday’s match (8), against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal (MT), as coach Dorival Júnior will prioritize the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, next Wednesday. Friday (12), against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena (SP).

Aware of this information, shirt 9 received a card when the game had already ended, and after the duel with the gauchos he admitted that he forced the punishment.

“I had to take the card, the next game would not play and I had to take the third one”, he told the Premierecomplementing later about the game:

“We knead them [Internacional], they had few chances, we had control of the game, but the goal was missing. There are days when the ball doesn’t go in.”

Interestingly, Gabigol is also hanging in the Copa do Brasil. The return game of the decision will take place on the 19th, at Maracanã (RJ).

For this Saturday (8), the trend is for coach Dorival Júnior to select a reserve team entirely against Cuiabá.

With today’s tie, Rubro-Negro remained outside the G4 and practically waved goodbye to the dream of the Brazilian title, as it is 14 points away from leader Palmeiras with eight rounds to go.

In addition to the final of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo is also in the decision of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Athletico-PR, on October 29, in Guayaquil (EQU).

The situation caused confusion on social media.

Gabigol’s candid interview, admitting that he forced the third yellow card, caused confusion on social media. Many thought that the player would have been wrong and would not be hanging.

The big point of discussion was the punishments he received in the match against Ceará. At the time, the striker received two yellow cards and was later sent off. By regulation, the cards are canceled. Therefore, the ones that were valid were the ones he received in front of Juventude and Fluminense.

Even so, the UOL Esporte also consulted Flamengo, which confirmed that shirt 9 is suspended from the match against Cuiabá.