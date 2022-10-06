Gabigol forces third yellow card and comments on Flamengo’s performance: “We crush them” | Flamengo

+ Flamengo’s performances: team can’t pierce booms on night of individual mistakes; see the notes

For the next match against Cuiabá, Flamengo will use a mixed team, and for that reason, the striker forced the warning at the end of the game.

1 of 2 Gabigol during Flamengo vs Internacional — Photo: André Durão Gabigol during Flamengo x Internacional — Photo: André Durão

– I had to take the card. I wouldn’t play the next game, so I had to take the third one – said Gabigol after the game, before analyzing the team’s posture on the field:

– We had a great game, we smashed them. They had little chance. We had control of the game. It really lacked everything. The goal was missing, but we created it, and there are days when the ball doesn’t go in – he finished.

Gabigol praises Flamengo’s performance even with a draw against Inter: “We knead them”

With the result, Flamengo remains in fifth place, with 49 points.

Flamengo will play again on Saturday (8), against Cuiabá, at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

