In game of Thronesthe episode in which Robb Stark dies one of the most shocking of the series and undoubtedly a watershed for the story.

But when does this happen? In today’s post, we answer that question.

Game of Thrones – In which episode does Robb Stark die?

The episode in question is that of the infamous Red marriagewhen Walder Frey and Roose Bolton put in place a plot to betray House Stark, killing his entire army and murdering Robb Stark and his mother.

In case you want to remember this moment that is considered one of the highlights of Game of Thrones, the episode in which Robb Stark dies is the season 3 episode 9entitled “The Rains of Castamere”.

What did you think of this episode? It really is one of the most unforgettable of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

The main cast includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

You can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max.