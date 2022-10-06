Globo plans meeting to resolve friction between Galvão Bueno and former Flamengo player | Sport



Galvão Bueno

Rio – TV Globo should promote a meeting to smooth the edges between Galvão Bueno and Zinho, a former Flamengo player who is currently a commentator for ESPN. The former midfielder does not hide his resentment from the narrator because of the offensive criticisms made at the 1994 World Cup by the narrator, who came to call him a “little player” and a “waxing machine”. The information is from the “TV News” portal.

The reunion between the duo will be part of the documentary about Galvão’s life that is being produced for Globoplay and is scheduled to premiere in February 2023. Zinho has already agreed to talk to Galvão, but the “settling of accounts” has not yet happened on his behalf. of schedule mismatches.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Globo replayed the final of the 94 World Cup between Brazil and Italy, Galvão even apologized to Zinho live during “Esporte Espetacular”.

“I even apologized to Cafu for some comments made in the decision of the fourth championship. I wanted to take the opportunity here to apologize to Zinho too, because I think that, at times, I got tough with some athletes”, he said at the time.