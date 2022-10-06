Globo wants to arrange a meeting between Galvão and Zinho to end the 1994 World Cup dispute

To end the hurt, Rede Globo wants to arrange a meeting between the narrator Galvão Bueno and current ESPN commentator Zinho. When he was a player on the Brazilian team, during the 1994 World Cup final, the commentator was offended by the exaggerated criticism of the sports announcer.

The former athlete has already agreed to talk to Galvão. However, the busy schedule of the two professionals, involved with major sports competitions, is an obstacle to setting a date for the meeting.

While the narrator is getting ready to work on another World Cup, the last of his career at Rede Globo, Zinho has an appointment scheduled for the end of October: the Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR.

In April 2020, when broadcasters showed several old games, Galvão apologized for the exaggerated criticism of the former midfielder and the renowned right-back Cafu. The narrator used the terms ‘waxing machine’ and ‘player’ to refer to the athletes.

I even apologized to Cafu for some comments made in the decision for the fourth championship. I wanted to take the opportunity here to apologize to Zinho too, because I think that, at times, I got tough with some athletes – said Galvão, in an interview held in 2020.

The broadcaster’s idea will also be used for commercial purposes. If the conversation takes place, it will be recorded and placed in the documentary about Galvão’s life, which will air in February next year on the Globoplay streaming platform.

The production will be a documentary miniseries about the narrator’s personal and professional life. Five episodes will be produced and released.

At 72 years old, Galvão Bueno is one of the main names in Globo’s history. The announcer worked in 10 World Cups for the broadcaster, in addition to other major events, such as the Olympic Games, Formula 1 and the finals of national and international championships.