Google from Japan presents an unusual keyboard of almost 2 m; video | keyboards

Google Japan announced, on its blog, the creation of a physical keyboard that is at least unusual. The so-called “Gboard Bar” has all the keys lined up horizontally, reaching a length of 1.65 m by 64 mm wide. According to the company, the novelty has several benefits, such as supposedly finding the right key more easily and or stretching arms and legs while working. Also, due to its size, the keyboard allows two people to work at the same time, side by side. The product has three models: Roman alphabet (ABC), Japanese alphabet and ASCII.

If the idea sounds bizarre, it’s because, in fact, it’s just an out-of-season April Fools joke. Although the parent company has not made April Fools’ Day jokes since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese branch has kept the tradition. So the Gboard Bar is not for sale, but in case anyone is interested in the project, the code is available on GitHub to be printed and assembled manually.

In the video, released on Saturday (1st), engineers from Google Japan explain that the keyboard has 17 plates (16 for keys and 1 for control) connected in a straight line, forming 101 keys. The initial prototype was supposed to be 2.4 m long, but the final product was shortened to 1.65 m.

The video still shows some extra functions of the Gboard Bar, such as turning on the light from a distance (stretching it until reaching the switch) and the bug hunting mode (which consists of attaching a net to the keyboard to catch insects – bugs – for real ). For parents, it can also be used to measure the height of children, and those who are adventurous can use it as a pole during mountain hikes. In addition, with the keyboard, users who have cats can have less trouble using the computer when the felines want to walk in front of the screen, as it is much thinner.

It’s worth remembering that Google Japan is famous for making April Fools’ jokes involving keyboards. In October 2021, engineers announced the Gboard Cup, a mug with physical keys that would allow you to work while drinking tea. In 2019, the company unveiled the spoon-shaped Gboard, which would need to be bent to work. In 2018, Gboard Physical Handwriting was announced, a physical keyboard where you write the letters using your finger. Obviously, none of these projects got off the ground.