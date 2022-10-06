Google tablet can also be used as a smart screen in your home – Tecnoblog

In addition to pixel 7O Google previewed the future Google Pixel Tablet this Thursday (6th). The launch stands out for having a base to be used as a smart screen and keep it charged. The gadget will also feature the same cell phone processor, the Google Tensor G2, and should come out of the box with Android 13.

