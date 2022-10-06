Google tablet can also be used as a smart screen in your home – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In addition to pixel 7O Google previewed the future Google Pixel Tablet this Thursday (6th). The launch stands out for having a base to be used as a smart screen and keep it charged. The gadget will also feature the same cell phone processor, the Google Tensor G2, and should come out of the box with Android 13.

Google Pixel Tablet can also be used as a smart screen (Disclosure Image)

The device was presented by the search giant alongside the new products of the Pixel line. At the time, the company did not reveal many details. But he anticipated that the device will have a magnetic base that, in addition to keeping it recharged, will bring the capabilities of a smart screen to a tablet.

“The Pixel Tablet is designed to seamlessly transition from a home screen to a take-anywhere entertainment device – making it one of the most versatile tablets that easily adapts to you,” they announced.

This means that the Pixel Tablet will have two functions. The first, of course, is a tablet, which will allow you to access social networks, read texts, watch movies and series, among other resources. The second is a smart display, like the Nest Hub Max, which presents important information for everyday life and is integrated with Google Assistant.

Google Pixel Tablet will come out of the box with Android (Image: Disclosure)

Pixel Tablet will have Android and Google Tensor G2 chip

In a post on Twitter, Google highlighted other differentials. This is the case of “improved sound”, which should be an attraction for listening to music at home. The launch will also feature the Google Assistant to be activated by voice commands without having to use your hands to know if it will rain or not, for example.

Google, however, did not go into much detail about the datasheet. What is known, so far, is that the tablet will have a Google Tensor G2 chip, the same as the Pixel 7. It is also possible to notice a camera on the back and another on the front to make video conferences, take selfies and the like.

“With the Tensor G2’s advanced image processing and machine learning, all your favorite Pixel phone features like video calling, photo editing and hands-free help with Google Assistant will work seamlessly on the Pixel Tablet,” they said.

The price is another mystery. But Google said the tablet will hit stores in 2023.

With information: Engadget and XDA-Developers