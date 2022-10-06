Great! Buy an iPhone at Shopping Smiles and earn up to 131,235 miles

THE smiles is offering up to 15 miles per real spent on the purchase of selected Apple products sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles. The promotion is valid only until tomorrow (7) or while stocks last.
bonus
- 15 miles per real spent: exclusive to Clube Smiles and/or Diamante;
- 7 miles per dollar spent: other customers.
How to participate
- Access Shopping Smiles;
- Choose the desired Apple product;
- Do your shopping;
- Earn up to 15 miles per dollar spent!
Examples of purchases
Miles accrued with the purchase can be seen below the product. Below are some examples of Apple products with bonus accrual:
iPhone 13 Pro Max 25p6GB Silver – link
MacBook Pro 13″ 256GB Space Gray – link
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – link
Don’t have a Smiles Club?
We have a gift for those who want to be part of the Smiles Club: additional bonus miles on subscription! Check out the available plans below.
Tip! By contracting Clube 1,000 for R$ 42/month, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles on the spot. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, over this period you will accumulate a total of 13,000 miles for R$252. The cost per thousand miles in this case will be R$19.38.
Find out how the Smiles Club works.
Comment
It is an excellent opportunity for anyone thinking of purchasing an Apple product and earning up to 15 miles per dollar spent at Shopping Smiles. As the entire purchase process is carried out within Smiles, the miles credit is guaranteed by the program.
Be sure, however, to compare the prices of Shopping Smiles with other retailers on the internet. Consider that by purchasing through Smiles you will earn up to 15 miles per real spent.
Thinking of taking advantage? To purchase your product, access the promotion website.
