Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Premieres Today

Playback / Internet

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres today on the American broadcaster ABC. The new season brings big news in the cast and promises to surprise fans. There is still no official release date for the streamingsbut the previous year is now available on Star+.

The medical drama returns with the protagonism of Ellen Pompeo in the role of Meredith Grey, but this time, she advises a new generation of interns. In the new episodes, a new team of interns enter the hospital’s routine rush. Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis have joined the cast for the season.

Adelaine Kanein“The Reign”, will be a new face in the 19th season of the medical drama. besides her, Harry Shum Jr. will also be part of the cast, the actor is known for his role in “Glee” and“Shadowhunters”. The series is considered one of the most famous series today.

Learn more about the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy”

The series is starring Ellen Pompeo, who lives Meredith Gray in all seasons of the plot. Shonda Rhimes is responsible for the production and revealed in an interview that the medical drama will come to an end, when the protagonist decides to leave the cast.

The series’ cast includes great stars such as Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill and Scott Speedman.

Despite being available on Globoplaythe 18th season will arrive exclusively on Star+. The premiere date is scheduled for October 5th. There are still no details on when the 19th could possibly arrive on the platform. streaming.