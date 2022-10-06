Hacker unlocks Playstation 5 and posts video on networks

Hacker gained access to console debug settings, which are normally only available to developers (Getty Creative)

A Twitter user shared a video that shows a glitch in Webkit’s rendering engine, which allowed access to secret menus on Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5.

The hacker, identified as SpecterDev, proved with footage that he was able to successfully unlock the console. According to the portal chalk, despite the video quality not being the best, Sony executives identified it and verified that the jailbreak is indeed real. The hacker admits that there are still many details to work out.

Also according to the report, SpecterDev took advantage of a bug in consoles that used the IPv6 protocol to connect to the Internet and load its own malware. With this one, he had access to the console’s debug settings, which are normally only available to developers.

Vulnerability

A document circulating on the internet points out that Sony was the subject of an alleged leak and that information about future PlayStation Studios projects would have been revealed. One of these rumors guarantees that the company would be working on a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn.

According to the portal AllCellularthe document, dated 2021, brings names that are actually Sony employees and information about the Japanese company’s European studios.

