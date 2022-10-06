‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ to return to Brazilian cinemas

The second film in the Harry Potter franchise will celebrate its anniversary and to celebrate the date, it should be shown again on Brazilian screens

According to IGN, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” will be back on Brazilian screens. The second film in the franchise based on the books by J.K. Rowlingwill be screened again in theaters in November this year, due to the anniversary of the feature, celebrated on the 22nd. It is worth remembering that in 2021, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” also returned to the big screens in celebration of its two-decade anniversary. launch.

The last production we had of the wizarding world was “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts”, in which the 20th anniversary of the debut of the first film in the franchise was celebrated. Available on HBO Max, we can follow the reunion of part of the cast, know details and behind-the-scenes curiosities, as well as see the actors back in the scenarios they frequented for years. Check out the official preview!

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Watsoninterpreter of Hermione Granger, told about how it was to gather the cast of the saga in the special and also how it was to return to the sets:

Like being in paradise, honestly. Most movie sets are demolished the minute the scene ends. I’m so glad they’re still there for people to enjoy, myself included.”

It is important to point out that J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, did not participate in the special. She revealed in an interview with Virgin Radio UK the reason for not being present on the project:

Nobody told me ‘don’t do it’. I was invited and decided I didn’t want to participate. I thought it was more about the movies than the book, as it should. That’s what the birthday was about,” the writer said.

However, at the time, it was revealed by Entertainment Weekly that the writer’s team had declined the invitation. This ended up generating speculation on the internet, that her absence, in fact, was due to the controversial and transphobic comments she had made on her social networks.